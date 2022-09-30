I’ve met every kind of fishermen imaginable, and the one I like the least is the guy who insists that everything he has—from his socks to his sunglasses strap—is the most expensive money can buy. Coincidentally, I’ve also noticed that, most of the time, those guys are also piss poor anglers. On the other hand, some of the best anglers I know run beat-up boats with sputtering engines and use a bucket as a tackle box. The difference between the two is that one knows exactly what he needs to catch piles of fish, and the other thinks he knows what he needs to look like to catch piles of fish.

