Read full article on original website
Related
outdoorsfirst.com
Great Fall Fishing Begins with LIVETARGET
Fall is a great time to target some of the largest predators swimming in Alaska’s lakes and rivers: northern pike and lake trout. Cooling water temperatures trigger predictable changes that make these fish easy to find – and easy to catch. With help from LIVETARGET lures, some of the biggest and most aggressive fish of the year are well within your reach.
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish
A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
Oliver White on the Future of Fly Fishing, Fatherhood, and His Quest to Catch a Golden Masheer
Stories from the Wild, the 2022 YETI Film Tour, recently wrapped its coast-to-coast road show—so too bad, so sad if you never scored a ticket. But here’s your compensation prize: The headliner film for this year’s tour is now available to watch…right here. The film, A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Splurge or Save? A No-BS Guide to Buying Fishing Tackle
I’ve met every kind of fishermen imaginable, and the one I like the least is the guy who insists that everything he has—from his socks to his sunglasses strap—is the most expensive money can buy. Coincidentally, I’ve also noticed that, most of the time, those guys are also piss poor anglers. On the other hand, some of the best anglers I know run beat-up boats with sputtering engines and use a bucket as a tackle box. The difference between the two is that one knows exactly what he needs to catch piles of fish, and the other thinks he knows what he needs to look like to catch piles of fish.
Hawaiian Angler Takes the ‘Ride of a Lifetime’ While Marlin Fishing From a Kayak
Jason Freitas, an avid angler from Hawaii, recently reeled in the highly coveted black marlin while fishing from his kayak. According to an Instagram post, Freitas, a native of Pahoa, Hawaii, was fishing in 240 feet of the deep sea using live “opelu” or mackerel for his bait. He hoped to reel in some yellowfin tuna or wahoo at the time. However, he set his sights on something completely different when he heard a thunderous splash behind him.
The Best Carp Baits of 2022
“Trash fish” inhabit a wide variety of environments, and the right carp bait will depend on the type of water and current conditions. These much-maligned creatures have long been treated as nothing more than dull, slimy intruders on our nation’s waterways. Despite their lowly reputation, carp are big, strong, and shockingly intelligent fish that are easily accessible to anglers most anywhere in the country. Carp’s expansive territory causes bait and fishing methods to differ extensively. The type of presentation you use in settings such as shallow rivers, still water, and weedy bottoms can vary drastically, and you need to consider them all in order to have success.
The Best Trout Fly Rods of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fly fishing for trout has become an industry all its own, with specialty fly rods designed for very specific tasks—I’m looking at you, Euro-nymphers. But for general trout fishing, where anglers might need to dredge deep with a nymph, throw a sizable streamer, or deliver a spot-on dry-fly cast, all in the same outing, a dependable fly rod that can do a little bit of everything is a vital implement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Ultralight Spinning Reels of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. You won’t use ultralight spinning reels to win the Bassmaster Classic, but you will use them for some of the most fun fishing around. From panfish to trout, ultralight reels are the workhorse of cooler filling fun.
outdoorsfirst.com
Tackle Inshore Predators with the Shimano Tranx 150
New Low-Profile Reel Delivers Compact Power and Dependability. Tranx is synonymous with power and dependability. Shimano designed the entire Tranx family for smooth and reliable performance, exceeding the expectations of every freshwater and saltwater angler. Shimano expands the Tranx family of low-profile reels with the all-new Tranx 150 to meet the specific needs of Texas and Gulf Coast wading anglers with a versatile offering perfect for lighter inshore presentations. The smallest offering in the Tranx lineup, the Tranx 150 delivers the compact power and palmability of its larger counterparts while offering anglers enhanced durability and protection against the corrosive effects of saltwater.
The Best Fishing Deals at Bass Pro Shops’ Flash Sale This Week
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Stop what you’re doing, and try to forget about hunting season for one second. Bass Pro Shops just launched a flash sale on fishing and marine gear. It’s a small sale—only about 25...
Comments / 0