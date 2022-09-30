Read full article on original website
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
Foodtown’s ‘Benny The Butcher’ fighting for his life battling cancer
“Benny The Butcher”, whose real name is Benny Caruso, was diagnosed with Glioblastomas the day after his son’s graduation.
Revelers enjoy 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers
The 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers reconvened Sunday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers.
NYC gambler accuses Atlantic City casinos of paying off to not report glitches
A man from New York City is filing a lawsuit against several Atlantic City casinos alleging they paid him off to not report internet glitches while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler who gambled $29 million over nine months. The lawsuit alleges Antar was paid $30,000...
Nonemergency phone lines down at numerous police and fire departments
Numerous Hudson Valley police and fire departments are sending out alerts that their phone lines are down. Municipalities in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties, like Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, are experience problems with the Verizon landline phones. Poughkeepsie police posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting all nonemergency, seven...
Pereira says Saunders doesn’t have proper licenses to tow at Fireside Apartments
There was more controversy in Bridgeport Sunday over the towing practices of a company contracted by the local Housing Authority to tow vehicles at a complex for seniors and people with disabilities.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
SPCA asks for public’s assistance after 100 cats found abandoned in Freehold home
The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after nearly 100 cats were found at an abandoned home earlier this year.
NYPD: Man arrested in Bronx post office robbery
Police have arrested a man in the robbery of Bronx post office earlier this month.
Officials: FDNY EMS lieutenant from Huntington fatally stabbed in unprovoked Queens attack
According to police, first responder Alison Russo-Elling was violently stabbed multiple times as she was walking to get lunch.
NYPD: 6 witnesses sought in Cypress Hills body dismemberment case
NYPD detectives released images Sunday of people they believe could help them solve a Cypress Hills homicide in which a woman’s body parts were found inside multiple suitcases.
NYPD: Man sought following discovery of loaded firearm at Mount Hope subway station
Police are looking for a man in connection to a loaded weapon being found after an incident in Mount Hope on Friday. Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man assaulting another man inside the East 174-175 streets and Grand Concourse subway station. When officers arrived at...
New fitness court opens at Seaside Park in Bridgeport
Bridgeport was awarded a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign to build a new fitness court in an attempt to inspire health and wellness for residents.
‘We’ve been up for 5 days.’ Bridgeport family desperate to find missing 15-year-old
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
United Airlines to leave JFK International Airport
United Airlines says it is leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport as of Oct. 29. The airline told the Federal Aviation Administration that it needed to increase the number of domestic daily departures and arrivals at the airport to stay competitive. The request was denied.
Police: 2 persons of interest wanted for Newburgh football game shootings
There will be an increased police presence at schools in Newburgh today after three people were shot at a football game at Newburgh Free Academy Friday night.
North Babylon's Nathaniel Griffith sets new Long Island rushing record
North Babylon High School football team running back Nathaniel Griffith set a new Long Island record in Saturday's win over Smithtown West, rushing 489 yards in the game.
