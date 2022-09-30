ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Lifestyle
News 12

Nonemergency phone lines down at numerous police and fire departments

Numerous Hudson Valley police and fire departments are sending out alerts that their phone lines are down. Municipalities in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties, like Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, are experience problems with the Verizon landline phones. Poughkeepsie police posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting all nonemergency, seven...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Spice#Advertising#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
News 12

United Airlines to leave JFK International Airport

United Airlines says it is leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport as of Oct. 29. The airline told the Federal Aviation Administration that it needed to increase the number of domestic daily departures and arrivals at the airport to stay competitive. The request was denied.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy