China

Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears on television, quelling rumors of a Beijing coup

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping has made an appearance on state television, scotching rumors on social media that he was under house arrest. China Central Television (CCTV) showed footage of Xi viewing an...
POLITICO

The U.S. and EU brace for Xi Jinping’s third-term challenge

Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just 17 days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for China-U.S.-EU relations through a discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and French legislator Benjamin Haddad. We’ll also check under the hood of the Sept. 28-29 U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize Mike Pompeo’s latest Taiwan independence declaration and profile the fourth in a series of books that assesses Xi’s hardline politics and personality.
The Associated Press

US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in...
International Business Times

China To Continue Wolf Warrior Diplomacy In Xi Jinping's Third Term

At a time when public opinion toward China has turned more negative, Beijing has indicated that there will be no let-up in the so-called Wolf Warrior assertive brand of diplomacy during the third term of Xi Jinping as President, despite criticism that the approach has been counterproductive. "We, Chinese, will...
