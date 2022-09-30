Read full article on original website
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
China Welcomes Biden's UN Speech After Pledge to Defend Taiwan
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Xi Jinping's Decade in Power Brings Sharp Decline in China's Popularity
A data essay published by the Pew Research Center revealed major shifts in Western public opinion on China in the last 20 years.
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears on television, quelling rumors of a Beijing coup
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping has made an appearance on state television, scotching rumors on social media that he was under house arrest. China Central Television (CCTV) showed footage of Xi viewing an...
China's Xi urges Russia and other countries to work at preventing 'colour revolutions'
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries.
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
POLITICO
The U.S. and EU brace for Xi Jinping’s third-term challenge
Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just 17 days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for China-U.S.-EU relations through a discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and French legislator Benjamin Haddad. We’ll also check under the hood of the Sept. 28-29 U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize Mike Pompeo’s latest Taiwan independence declaration and profile the fourth in a series of books that assesses Xi’s hardline politics and personality.
msn.com
Defiance by Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands cast shadow over Biden’s Pacific Summit
Dissension among participants of the first-ever U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit opening Wednesday in Washington, D.C., is complicating the Biden administration’s efforts to forge stronger ties with the region. Two of the summit’s participants — the Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands — are publicly resisting Biden administration efforts to deepen...
Opinion of China in advanced economies sours 'precipitously' under Xi - Pew
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Public opinion towards China in the United States and other advanced economies has turned "precipitously more negative" under President Xi Jinping, according to a global survey by the Pew Research Center.
US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in...
International Business Times
China To Continue Wolf Warrior Diplomacy In Xi Jinping's Third Term
At a time when public opinion toward China has turned more negative, Beijing has indicated that there will be no let-up in the so-called Wolf Warrior assertive brand of diplomacy during the third term of Xi Jinping as President, despite criticism that the approach has been counterproductive. "We, Chinese, will...
Opinion: My 5-year-old daughter just confirmed our decision to leave China
Canadian journalist Matthew Bossons has called China home for the last eight years. But when the government recently advised citizens to avoid physical contact with foreigners as a precuation against monkeypox, he feared the xenophobia that accompanied China's earlier Covid-19 border closures.
Think Putin is a global threat? Then we need to talk about Xi Jinping
Ike fearsome dictators throughout history, Xi Jinping has a tender side. He loves his mum. In a touching puff piece on Mother’s Day this year, state TV showed China’s strongman president strolling hand in hand with 96-year-old Qi Xin, a Communist party veteran and proud mother of the paramount leader.
