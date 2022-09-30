Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Exposes Himself In Disturbing Video
Former NFL star Antonio Brown was reportedly caught exposing himself and behaving poorly in a disturbing video shared by the New York Post. Brown was reportedly caught at a hotel in Dubai earlier this year, exposing himself and becoming physical with a female guest in the pool. "Video footage obtained...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Jets’ Robert Saleh confirms ‘surreal’ call from Donald Trump after Week 2 stunner vs. Browns
Read into this what you want. Former President Donald Trump called Jets head coach Robert Saleh following New York’s Week 2 comeback win against the Cleveland Browns. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saleh confirmed the story Monday on The Michael Kay Show. Per ESNY:. “Love him...
