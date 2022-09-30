Read full article on original website
Your Body Smells When It's Stressed And Your Dog Can Sniff It Out
Being under stress can cause all kinds of physiological shifts in the human body, from heart rates to the chemicals released into the bloodstream – and it turns out our canine pals can sniff out those stress-related changes, even in strangers. Of course, we already know that dogs are...
5 Dogs That Don’t Shed — And How to Stop Any Dog from Shedding So Much
You can usually spot a dog parent a mile away by the fur that covers their clothing, car, and everything else they own — or by their related pursuit for the perfect vacuum. But, what if fur-mania wasn’t a requirement for having a dog?. If you are looking...
dailypaws.com
How Often Do Dogs Need to Pee? A Vet Explains
When the whimpering, pacing, and door monitoring starts, your pupper is sending clear signals that she's got to go. But how often do dogs need to pee, anyway?. Every dog (and their bladder capacity) is different, but a good rule is to let your dog out to urinate at least every six hours, says Brian Evans, DVM, medical director at Dutch. Though this is the minimum, it's best to let pups relieve themselves more frequently.
Giardia in dogs: Vet's guide to signs, treatment and prevention
A common parasite, giardia in dogs often has no symptoms at all - but it can spread in the feces of infected animals. Giardia is a highly prevalent protozoan parasite in dogs, and is particularly common in areas where dogs congregate such as shelters, kennels, and dog parks. Dogs with...
CNET
Stop Sleeping With Your Dog
Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist
World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.
Happy Tail Syndrome in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Happy tail syndrome in dogs happens when a dog wags their tail too much. As the tail keeps hitting nearby surfaces, it can cause nerve damage and infection. Generally, larger dogs with thin tails suffer from the condition the most. Unfortunately, in some severe cases of the condition, amputating the...
It's official: Dogs can sniff out stress on humans' breath and sweat
Dogs do a lot for us. They sniff out diseases, lead those who are blind or visually impaired, and search for humans in disaster areas. And it would come as no surprise if we told you that they could detect stress through humans' sweat and breath, as well. A recent...
How Dogs See, According to a Veterinary Ophthalmologist
With their uncanny ability to sniff out treats in a cupboard or hear a whistle from over a mile away, most pet parents are keenly aware of their dogs’ fantastic senses of smell and hearing. But when it comes to vision, people have the upper hand – at least sometimes. Jaycie Reisberg, DVM, DACVO, a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Salt Lake City, talked to Yahoo! about how dogs see.
CNET
It's Time to Kick Your Pet Out of Bed
When it's time to go to sleep, does your pet hop straight into the coziest spot on the bed? Or do they head to their own pet bed or crate?. Just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
dogsbestlife.com
Dog training for a relaxed everyday life with your four-legged friend
For a relaxed everyday life with a dog, train your four-legged friend and ensure that they follow specific rules. It is important to note that puppies are not toddlers. Dog training won’t work if you coddle them. Follow these training tips for success. Start training your dog early. Many...
CNET
Dog Owners, There's a Healthier Way to Sleep With Your Pet
There's advice out there that suggests you don't allow your pet to sleep with you in bed at night, but this article is for the animal owners who'd rather take their chances and co-sleep with their furry family members. Unsurprisingly to owners, there are benefits to your mental health and...
akc.org
Is Dogs Sniffing Their Social Media? The Importance of Letting Your Dog Sniff
A recent TikTok trend shows owners joking that their dog stopping to sniff is their version of social media, which changes owners’ perspective of allowing their dog to abruptly stop the stroll and actually allow them to “see what’s up.” While sniffing a tree isn’t the same as reading a tweet, sensory walks do offer dogs many benefits without the online pressure of putting your best life on display.
dogster.com
Is a Donut Bed Right for Your Dog?
Dogs are natural denning creatures, and donut beds are great for dogs to feel cozy and secure while sleeping. A dog donut bed has a circular shape specifically designed to accommodate a dog’s natural inclinations to nest and burrow. Donut dog beds are especially great for:. dogs who have...
dogsnaturallymagazine.com
When Do Dogs Stop Growing?
Everyone loves puppies, but all dogs will grow, mature, and reach their full size at some point. The question is, when do dogs stop growing? And just how big will your dog get?. The short answer is that most dogs will stop growing between the ages of 6 to 18...
thewildest.com
Here’s How You Can Prevent Dangerous Bloat in Your Dog
As humans, we experience bloat after an especially indulgent meal. Besides unbuttoning that top button on our pants and taking an antacid, all we need to do is wait until we feel less like Violet Beauregarde when Willy Wonka blows her up like a blueberry. But bloat in dogs is...
