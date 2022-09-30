ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
dailypaws.com

How Often Do Dogs Need to Pee? A Vet Explains

When the whimpering, pacing, and door monitoring starts, your pupper is sending clear signals that she's got to go. But how often do dogs need to pee, anyway?. Every dog (and their bladder capacity) is different, but a good rule is to let your dog out to urinate at least every six hours, says Brian Evans, DVM, medical director at Dutch. Though this is the minimum, it's best to let pups relieve themselves more frequently.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Stressed Out#Health News#Smith Pharmacy#Healthday
CNET

Stop Sleeping With Your Dog

Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
PETS
People

Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist

World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.
PETS
DogTime

Happy Tail Syndrome in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Happy tail syndrome in dogs happens when a dog wags their tail too much. As the tail keeps hitting nearby surfaces, it can cause nerve damage and infection. Generally, larger dogs with thin tails suffer from the condition the most. Unfortunately, in some severe cases of the condition, amputating the...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

How Dogs See, According to a Veterinary Ophthalmologist

With their uncanny ability to sniff out treats in a cupboard or hear a whistle from over a mile away, most pet parents are keenly aware of their dogs’ fantastic senses of smell and hearing. But when it comes to vision, people have the upper hand – at least sometimes. Jaycie Reisberg, DVM, DACVO, a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Salt Lake City, talked to Yahoo! about how dogs see.
PETS
CNET

It's Time to Kick Your Pet Out of Bed

When it's time to go to sleep, does your pet hop straight into the coziest spot on the bed? Or do they head to their own pet bed or crate?. Just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

Dog training for a relaxed everyday life with your four-legged friend

For a relaxed everyday life with a dog, train your four-legged friend and ensure that they follow specific rules. It is important to note that puppies are not toddlers. Dog training won’t work if you coddle them. Follow these training tips for success. Start training your dog early. Many...
PETS
CNET

Dog Owners, There's a Healthier Way to Sleep With Your Pet

There's advice out there that suggests you don't allow your pet to sleep with you in bed at night, but this article is for the animal owners who'd rather take their chances and co-sleep with their furry family members. Unsurprisingly to owners, there are benefits to your mental health and...
PETS
akc.org

Is Dogs Sniffing Their Social Media? The Importance of Letting Your Dog Sniff

A recent TikTok trend shows owners joking that their dog stopping to sniff is their version of social media, which changes owners’ perspective of allowing their dog to abruptly stop the stroll and actually allow them to “see what’s up.” While sniffing a tree isn’t the same as reading a tweet, sensory walks do offer dogs many benefits without the online pressure of putting your best life on display.
PETS
dogster.com

Is a Donut Bed Right for Your Dog?

Dogs are natural denning creatures, and donut beds are great for dogs to feel cozy and secure while sleeping. A dog donut bed has a circular shape specifically designed to accommodate a dog’s natural inclinations to nest and burrow. Donut dog beds are especially great for:. dogs who have...
PETS
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

When Do Dogs Stop Growing?

Everyone loves puppies, but all dogs will grow, mature, and reach their full size at some point. The question is, when do dogs stop growing? And just how big will your dog get?. The short answer is that most dogs will stop growing between the ages of 6 to 18...
PETS
thewildest.com

Here’s How You Can Prevent Dangerous Bloat in Your Dog

As humans, we experience bloat after an especially indulgent meal. Besides unbuttoning that top button on our pants and taking an antacid, all we need to do is wait until we feel less like Violet Beauregarde when Willy Wonka blows her up like a blueberry. But bloat in dogs is...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy