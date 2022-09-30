ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners

For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
BOSTON, MA
20 of the Best Free Things to Do in Boston

Boston is considered one of the greatest cities in the nation and, to some, the world. With over 400 years of history as one of the original English settlements in Massachusetts, you can be sure there are tons of interesting things to learn, see, and do in “The Cradle of Liberty.” There are actually many activities that don’t cost a dime, like this list of fun free things to do in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassRobotics block party held in Boston's Seaport neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston's Seaport neighborhood held what many would consider to be a most unusual block party on Saturday. More than 40 Massachusetts companies and universities gathered together to showcase cutting-edge robotics and technology in a series of professional and STEM-related events. The 5th Annual Robot Block Party allowed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
5 Unique Things to Do in Boston

Boston may be known for its famous clam chowder, the Boston Marathon, the bar from Cheers, baseball (the Red Sox), Fenway Park, its rich history, and that it was the birthplace of the American Revolution. But take some time to go beyond what you know about Boston and discover these 5 unique Boston experiences.
BOSTON, MA
Oh My Gourd! The Topsfield Fair Giant Pumpkin Topped The Record

There’s going to be plenty of pumpkin pie to go around in the tiny town of Tynsboro, Massachusetts. Jamie Graham of Tynsboro topped the record for the largest pumkin this past weekend at the Topsfield Fair. His giant gourd weighed in at a astounding 2,480 pounds! The new giant pumpkin record smashed last year’s record by 185 pounds.
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston

Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500

The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.
BOSTON, MA
Greater Boston’s First Vlach Restaurant Is Coming to Brookline

Late this fall, a unique, open-flame Greek restaurant called Bar Vlaha is coming to 1653 Beacon St. in Brookline under the care of chef Brendan Pelley, who has taken on the role of culinary director for newly formed restaurant group Xenia Greek Hospitality. At his Pelekasis pop-up in 2015 and...
BROOKLINE, MA
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA
New North Station fare gates now in action

Passengers looking to ride the MBTA’s commuter rail out of North Station better keep a frim grasp on their tickets. Starting Saturday, the MBTA announced that their 30 new electronic gates are in effect at the station. Riders will need to tap their ticket to the gate in order to reach the train platform.
BOSTON, MA
Anime
Politics
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs

Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
BOSTON, MA
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!

The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
BOSTON, MA

