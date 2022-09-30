Read full article on original website
Maria Kanellis Names Health Insurance And Sponsorships Among Her Goals For Women's Wrestling Army
Maria Kanellis hopes to continue growing Women's Wrestling Army. In addition to being an on-screen talent for IMPACT Wrestling, Maria also runs Women's Wrestling Army alongside Bobby Cruise. The promotion launched earlier this year and has featured talents such as Taya Valkyrie, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Tasha Steelz, and many more.
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan Inform WWE Employees Of Expanded Paid Holiday Scheduled
There are some more positive changes to WWE, specifically for their employees. Fightful Select has learned that on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H held an all-employee meeting that seemingly helped boost morale within the company, a concentrated effort from the trio. Employees were informed that their paid...
AEW Rampage On 9/30 Records Dip In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/30 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 472,000 viewers on September 30. This number is down slightly from the 522,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is...
Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
Dexter Lumis Discusses The Origins Of His In-Ring Name
Dexter Lumis' name was heavily influenced by his love of the horror movie genre. During a recent appearance on MCW Backstage Pass, the WWE Superstar opened up about the origins of his in-ring name and the franchises that eventually led to him becoming Dexter Lumis. “It’s just, hey, you get...
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
White Rabbit News | WWE Raw 10/3/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington
Sean Ross Sapp and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Raw!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the cereal you love without all the guilt, and with all the protein at MagicSpoon.com/Fightful. If you enjoy Will, check...
Sean Oliver Talks About Dealing With Carnies In Wrestling Interviews
Sean Oliver has experience dealing with carnies in this business. Throughout the entire history of the pro wrestling business, there has always been a bad apple or two grouped in with the rest of the performers and/or promoters that want to give the fans a good time. Even though that the business is in a better place today then it ever has been, there are still a few carnies out there who try to ruin the fun for the rest of us.
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
Drew McIntyre Names Who Would Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Drew McIntyre is on the path to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame given how his career has played out thus far. He's a multi-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and more. While he shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, McIntyre does have an idea of who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame should he get the nod.
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
Kerry Morton Believes He Will Win MLW Gold In The Near Future
Kerry Morton plans on returning to MLW. The son of Ricky Morton has been making his own way in the wrestling world, competing for promotions such as MLW, GCW, and the NWA. Earlier this year, Kerry teamed up with his father at MLW SuperFight against Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
Sammy Guevara: There's So Much Drama In Wrestling, It's Really Exhausting
Sammy Guevara is exhausted by the drama. Sammy Guevara was in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, losing to Cody Rhodes. Now, three years later, Sammy Guevara is scheduled to be in the featured match of the anniversary edition of Dynamite as he teams with Chris Jericho against Daniel Garcia and one of his heroes, Bryan Danielson. On the latest episode of his vlog, Guevara, who says he is nearing the end of a brief vacation, spoke about his wrestling journey coming full circle, promising to beat up his former idol.
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown
If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
Ken Shamrock Comments On Daniel Cormier Being Named Referee For Fight Pit Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Ken Shamrock has shared his thoughts on Daniel Cormier refereeing the upcoming Fight Pit bout at WWE Extreme Rules. On October 1 it was reported by Ariel Helwani that UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier would be officiating the match at WWE Extreme Rules between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. This will be the first 'Fight Pit' to take place on the WWE main roster, debuting on NXT during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story
Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw 9/19/22 And Smackdown 9/23/22
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw 9/19:. - Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony: Michael Hayes. - Sam Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa backstage: Abyss. - New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Abyss. - Braun Strowman vs....
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
Mickie James Wants To Deliver Some Of Her Greatest Work With Her 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James is on her "last rodeo", as she previously stated that she will retire if she loses again. During this run, the former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion wants to deliver some of her best work. James' next test will come at IMPACT Bound For Glory, where she will face...
Powerhouse Hobbs Files Two New Trademarks
Powerhouse Hobbs has filed two new trademarks. On September 29, the AEW star submitted applications with the USPTO to trademark 'Monstar' and 'The Book of Hobbs.' Detailed descriptions of each filing can be seen below. Mark For: THE BOOK OF HOBBS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
