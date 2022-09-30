On March 21, 2022, Round Rock was hit by an EF-2 tornado, causing more than $32 million in damage and affecting more than 680 homes. The storm hit just before 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Calls began to pour into 911 of collapsed buildings, overturned vehicles, downed power lines, fires and a gas leak. Round Rock Police and Fire Departments worked in tandem to triage calls for service and conduct door-to-door welfare checks. Transportation crews immediately went to work repairing dozens of traffic signals and hundreds of signs that had been damaged. Within three hours, nearly all affected homes had been checked, and all Round Rock residents had been accounted for.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO