The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
fox7austin.com
Austin Disaster Relief Network collecting survivor care kits to send to Florida
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is collecting survivor care kits to send to people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "We are inviting the Austin area residents to come and help our Florida neighbors by donating survivor care kits," Kat Cannon, marketing and communications director for ADRN, said. "We know that thousands of Orlando area residents and thousands more across Florida are really needing that help and support right now."
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years in its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. I-35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. They strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because it is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
fox7austin.com
Adult killed in auto-ped crash on N. Lamar in North Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street, says ATCEMS. Despite life-saving measures, an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers can expect extended traffic closures in the area while the...
fox7austin.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
fox7austin.com
Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-ped crashes so far in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-pedestrian crashes so far in 2022, a trend local EMT's say is troubling and largely preventable. Two auto-pedestrian crashes happened within 24 hours: one on South Congress Friday night and one on N. Lamar Saturday night. Around 11 p.m. Sept....
fox7austin.com
Possible active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus
AUSTIN, Texas - There are unconfirmed reports of a possible active shooter on the Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out about a critical incident at 11113 Research Boulevard service road northbound at around 12:32 p.m. ATCEMS says five ambulances, five commanders, and multiple single-unit response resources...
fox7austin.com
Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said it responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street around 8 p.m. Around 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that an adult had been pronounced dead...
fox7austin.com
Lake Travis ISD police chief applies for state bullet-resistant shield grant program
AUSTIN, Texas - Lake Travis ISD officers may soon have bullet resistant shield in their arsenal of equipment. This comes as the State authorized a grant program to help improve the response to emergencies at public schools. In response to the Uvalde shooting, the State of Texas has authorized grant...
Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
cun.news
Six months after the Storm: The city look back on the 2022 tornado
On March 21, 2022, Round Rock was hit by an EF-2 tornado, causing more than $32 million in damage and affecting more than 680 homes. The storm hit just before 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Calls began to pour into 911 of collapsed buildings, overturned vehicles, downed power lines, fires and a gas leak. Round Rock Police and Fire Departments worked in tandem to triage calls for service and conduct door-to-door welfare checks. Transportation crews immediately went to work repairing dozens of traffic signals and hundreds of signs that had been damaged. Within three hours, nearly all affected homes had been checked, and all Round Rock residents had been accounted for.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Pflugerville (Pflugerville, TX)
According to the Pflugerville officials, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on West Pecan Drive between Foothill Farms Loop and Central [..]
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 1 arrested in Leander crash
LEANDER, Texas - Two people were killed and a third is behind bars after a crash Friday night in Leander. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the US 183A frontage road at the intersection with FM 2243. Two people were pronounced dead and one...
macaronikid.com
Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
