Austin, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Disaster Relief Network collecting survivor care kits to send to Florida

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is collecting survivor care kits to send to people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "We are inviting the Austin area residents to come and help our Florida neighbors by donating survivor care kits," Kat Cannon, marketing and communications director for ADRN, said. "We know that thousands of Orlando area residents and thousands more across Florida are really needing that help and support right now."
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Texas State
Austin, TX
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years in its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. I-35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. They strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because it is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult killed in auto-ped crash on N. Lamar in North Austin: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street, says ATCEMS. Despite life-saving measures, an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers can expect extended traffic closures in the area while the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
#Ozone Action Day
fox7austin.com

Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-ped crashes so far in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-pedestrian crashes so far in 2022, a trend local EMT's say is troubling and largely preventable. Two auto-pedestrian crashes happened within 24 hours: one on South Congress Friday night and one on N. Lamar Saturday night. Around 11 p.m. Sept....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Possible active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus

AUSTIN, Texas - There are unconfirmed reports of a possible active shooter on the Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out about a critical incident at 11113 Research Boulevard service road northbound at around 12:32 p.m. ATCEMS says five ambulances, five commanders, and multiple single-unit response resources...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said it responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street around 8 p.m. Around 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that an adult had been pronounced dead...
AUSTIN, TX
Weather
Environment
Community Impact Austin

Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30

Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
AUSTIN, TX
cun.news

Six months after the Storm: The city look back on the 2022 tornado

On March 21, 2022, Round Rock was hit by an EF-2 tornado, causing more than $32 million in damage and affecting more than 680 homes. The storm hit just before 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Calls began to pour into 911 of collapsed buildings, overturned vehicles, downed power lines, fires and a gas leak. Round Rock Police and Fire Departments worked in tandem to triage calls for service and conduct door-to-door welfare checks. Transportation crews immediately went to work repairing dozens of traffic signals and hundreds of signs that had been damaged. Within three hours, nearly all affected homes had been checked, and all Round Rock residents had been accounted for.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed, 1 arrested in Leander crash

LEANDER, Texas - Two people were killed and a third is behind bars after a crash Friday night in Leander. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the US 183A frontage road at the intersection with FM 2243. Two people were pronounced dead and one...
LEANDER, TX
macaronikid.com

Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
LEANDER, TX

