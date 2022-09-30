Read full article on original website
Youngstown City Schools receives grant for portable farm
The $4,000 units take up less than 10 square feet of space and are portable.
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive
On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System is celebrating its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the treatment plant on Water Street. Enjoy light refreshments and take a tour of the plant. This event will be...
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will temporarily close. PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage. The branch closure will start Monday. PLYMC does...
Berlin Center locals raise nearly $4k for veteran suicide awareness
(WKBN) — Saturday night, the Berlin Center community honored veterans lost to suicide. According to the VA, nearly 27 veterans commit suicide every day. At a private event, community members helped raise money for those lives lost. Berlin Center locals Debbie and Mike young hosted the event and donated...
Hubbard pool offers free swim lessons to kids with developmental disabilities
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Community Pool is offering free swimming lessons to kids with developmental disabilities. The new program is thanks to a $7,500 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation. It will be used to provide free, private swim lessons over the next two years. The program...
Poland landlord accused of fondling tenant
A man who leases commercial property in Poland was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling one of his tenants. Joseph L. Zdrilich, 78, of Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a warrant charging him with sexual imposition. A woman told Poland Village Police...
‘1 pint saves 3 lives’: Red Cross asking for donations
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t. Those who give blood this fall play an important role...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend
Hazardous waste collection and tire recycling events are set for this weekend.
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
Chief Davis, Mayor Brown talk efforts to curb violence
It's Ohio Non-Violence Week, and there is a parade happening in downtown Youngstown to recognize the week.
Food giveaway happening this weekend
The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
Crash on train tracks prompts safety concern
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman was given a ticket after her car was hit by a train Thursday night in Struthers. The situation is a good reminder that railroad tracks are to be taken seriously. Roads and train tracks meet in millions of places across America. Thursday...
Over 30 vehicles broken into in Columbiana Friday night
Vehicle break ins are on the rise throughout the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana receiving at least 30 vehicle break ins in just one night. Columbiana Police dispatch told 21 News that police are investigating break ins of over 30 vehicles Friday night, most of which were unlocked. Columbiana is the...
'Festival in the Woods' bringing the community together once again
Richmond, OH — The 'Festival in the Woods' returned to Richmond Saturday. Although rainy, the event was full of fall festivities and 77 food and craft vendors. Over a hundred people didn't let the weather dampen their spirits and they still bought items like caramel apples, candles and woodwork. All the money raised goes back into the local community.
