Tennessee lawmaker looks to legalize medical cannabis next legislative session
One Tennessee lawmaker says she plans to reintroduce legislation that would legalize medical marijuana cultivation, distribution and use in the Volunteer State when the legislature convenes in January.
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Ed Sheeran will perform across North America on his "Mathematics" tour in 2023.
3 fast facts on Imagen Dental Partners
Here are three fast facts on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Imagen Dental Partners:. 1. Imagen Dental Partners has affiliated practices in 15 states across the country, according to its website. 2. Rezwan Manji serves as the company’s CEO. 3. Affiliate practices are grouped into regions and each region is led by...
Rock Dental Brands lands $45M credit commitment
Little Rock, Ark.-based Rock Dental Brands recently secured another $45 million in debt financing from its lending partner, Twin Brook Capital Partners. The commitment will support the dental practice management organization's continued expansion, according to a Sept. 21 news release shared with Becker's. The group added 14 dental practices to its network this year, pushing it to 98 affiliates.
National Non-Profit, Founders First CDC, Opens Applications for the 2022 Stephen L. Tadlock “Vetpreneurs” Grant to Veteran Small Business Owners
Founders First CDC (Founders First), a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers expansion in diverse founder-led, revenue-generating businesses, is pleased to announce that applications are open for qualified individuals to apply to its 2022 Stephen L. Tadlock Fund – a grant program to support U.S. veteran small business owners.
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
