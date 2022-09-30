Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated
Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
KPLC TV
Parents petition Lake Charles College Prep’s decision to bring on management company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Parents are petitioning Lake Charles College Prep. This comes after teachers protested earlier this week as the school board signs back on with Charter Schools USA as its management company. School officials said this allows them to align all charter schools under one management structure.
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana’s Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana. Most people automatically think of New Orleans when they hear about paranormal activity but there have been sightings of spirits and ghosts all across the state of Louisiana. One spot that is said to be a paranormal hot spot is the Hotel Bentley...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
Lake Charles American Press
Connie Gremillion: On the run for her late husband, Gary
Vinton resident Connie Gremillion and her husband Gary started running at his suggestion when they were in their 40s. Almost 20 years later, she continues to go the distance, not with him but because of him and to raise awareness about the silent killer, pancreatic cancer. “That first time we...
westcentralsbest.com
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
kalb.com
Rosepine’s Grant Ducote breaks school record for career rushing yards
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine running back Grant Ducote has made a habit of racking up big games in the backfield. Last season as a junior, Ducote broke out for 2,015 yards and 35 touchdowns, and he’s on pace to have another big season his senior year. In the Eagles’ Week 5 win against DeQuincy, Ducote broke the school record for career rushing yards on a long TD run.
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard school lunch menus Oct. 3-7
The following menus for Oct. 3-7 for Beauregard schools have been submitted by supervisors of food services. Menus are subject to change. MONDAY: Pizza, corn, garden salad, orange wedges. TUESDAY: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, sandwich salad cup, green beans, peaches. WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garden salad, bread...
klax-tv.com
Dinosaurs Take Over the Alexandria Mall Parking Lot
Dinosaurs have taken over the Alexandria Mall parking lot. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what it’s all about. Jurassic Empire is at the Alexandria Mall. It’s a drive through event with life size dinosaurs that move and breathe as you drive through. Joey Flohr on...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Jeff Davis Parish students, 14 and 17, charged with battery of a school teacher
Louisiana resident and six others freed from Venezuelan captivity
U.S Senator Bill Cassidy announced today that that a Lake Charles resident, along with six other Americans, have been freed from Venezuelan captivity.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Spinal stimulator helping relieve chronic back pain
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Almost 16 million American adults complain of chronic backaches. It’s a stabbing, pulsing pain that can’t be easily relieved by medication or physical therapy. But now there might be some hope for relief. 64-year-old James Moharter spent 17 of those years in excruciating...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
Lake Charles American Press
Two female students accused of battery against teacher
Two female students are facing charges of battery of a school teacher following a fight at Jennings High School. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old student, according to Commander Ramby Cormier. Both students were issued misdemeanor summons for battery of a school teacher...
LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49...
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
KPLC TV
Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Eunice man arrested in connection to teenager overdose
A Eunice man was arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
KPLC TV
Edwina Campbell’s family relieved after husband found guilty of murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Family members of Edwina Campbell have been through a horrific time as their mother, daughter and sister was shot seven times by her husband, Harold. Harold Campbell is guilty of murdering Edwina in 2019, a Calcasieu jury decided late Friday afternoon. The jury deliberated for...
