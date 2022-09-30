ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated

Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Connie Gremillion: On the run for her late husband, Gary

Vinton resident Connie Gremillion and her husband Gary started running at his suggestion when they were in their 40s. Almost 20 years later, she continues to go the distance, not with him but because of him and to raise awareness about the silent killer, pancreatic cancer. “That first time we...
VINTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Beware of Poisonous Weed

Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Rosepine’s Grant Ducote breaks school record for career rushing yards

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine running back Grant Ducote has made a habit of racking up big games in the backfield. Last season as a junior, Ducote broke out for 2,015 yards and 35 touchdowns, and he’s on pace to have another big season his senior year. In the Eagles’ Week 5 win against DeQuincy, Ducote broke the school record for career rushing yards on a long TD run.
ROSEPINE, LA
beauregardnews.com

Beauregard school lunch menus Oct. 3-7

The following menus for Oct. 3-7 for Beauregard schools have been submitted by supervisors of food services. Menus are subject to change. MONDAY: Pizza, corn, garden salad, orange wedges. TUESDAY: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, sandwich salad cup, green beans, peaches. WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garden salad, bread...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Dinosaurs Take Over the Alexandria Mall Parking Lot

Dinosaurs have taken over the Alexandria Mall parking lot. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what it’s all about. Jurassic Empire is at the Alexandria Mall. It’s a drive through event with life size dinosaurs that move and breathe as you drive through. Joey Flohr on...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two female students accused of battery against teacher

Two female students are facing charges of battery of a school teacher following a fight at Jennings High School. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old student, according to Commander Ramby Cormier. Both students were issued misdemeanor summons for battery of a school teacher...
JENNINGS, LA
WAFB

LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
EVANS, LA

