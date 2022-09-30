On September 21st. the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa was filled with a flock of golden birds, everyone came in rocking Wu-Tang gear. All through the parking lot, you could hear people blasting Busta Rhymes, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, amped up getting the party started. Once everyone got into the amphitheater, DJ Scratch dropped the beat with bass so loud you can feel it in your chest and playing all the hits that took everyone back to the 90s. Scratch showed everyone where he got his namesake, as the award-winning hip hop disc jockey scratched up the beats, had everyone bobbing their heads and even blew early attendees away as he continued to scratch without hands!

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO