Holiday, FL

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Welcome to Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay 2022

Last month, when Creative Loafing Tampa Bay closed down polls in the 2022 Best of the Bay awards, I noticed a big number: More than 500,000 votes cast. That’s a lot of people. Almost as many as the populations of Tampa and St. Petersburg combined—and certainly a much better turnout than the races for mayor in those cities.
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tampa, FL

The city of Tampa is located west of the state, along the Gulf of Mexico. It boasts a rich history that includes pirates, Spanish conquistadors, and Cuban immigrants. Tampa is known for having some of the best restaurants to dine. In fact, it is one of the top vacation destinations in America.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock

Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock . As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, “You never know who you’ll run into after a hurricane”. In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
CLEARWATER, FL
Holiday, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Holiday, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando Beach businesswoman organizing ride to Fort Myers

A local businesswoman said she’s trying to fill up a truck with donations to take to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian relief. Kathryn Birren, a former candidate for County Commission, wrote in a text message that “I have a 17-foot box truck that I’m going to drive to Fort Myers on Monday. I’m accepting donations Saturday and Sunday.”
HERNANDO BEACH, FL
suncoastnews.com

Powell teacher has book published

SPRING HILL — A desire to clear up some misconceptions about animals led Alex Record to assemble a new book for children. Record, an English Language Arts teacher at Powell Middle School, found no books that discuss common misconceptions such as that whales are fish or snakes are slimy.
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Luke Bryan Shares Major Announcement Amid Hurricane Ian

Country star Luke Bryan was forced to postpone a trio of Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian. The American Idol judge had dates planned in Estero, West Palm Beach, and Tampa scheduled for this week. They have all been delayed until early November. Bryan's Thursday show at Hertz Arena...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

NO PLACE TO CALL HOME

BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now. The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment. “Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Wu-Tang Clan elevates Tampa to a “N.Y. State of Mind”

On September 21st. the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa was filled with a flock of golden birds, everyone came in rocking Wu-Tang gear. All through the parking lot, you could hear people blasting Busta Rhymes, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, amped up getting the party started. Once everyone got into the amphitheater, DJ Scratch dropped the beat with bass so loud you can feel it in your chest and playing all the hits that took everyone back to the 90s. Scratch showed everyone where he got his namesake, as the award-winning hip hop disc jockey scratched up the beats, had everyone bobbing their heads and even blew early attendees away as he continued to scratch without hands!
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Garbage Collection To Resume Friday In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – City of Tampa residential garbage collection will resume tomorrow morning, Friday, September 30, for those who receive normal collection service on Friday. Please place all Yard Waste Debris curbside as soon as possible. Keep all debris curbside until collected. Yard waste collection is
TAMPA, FL

