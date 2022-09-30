Amazon is scoring some major hits when it comes to acquisitions — Thursday Night Football, for one, and now another major addition has just joined the catalog. James Bond is coming back to Prime Video. And not just a few of 007’s films, either: Almost every Bond movie is going to be streamable, and they’re coming soon to your small screen. The films — more than two dozen in total — will be available to stream starting Oct. 5, marking the movies’ 60th anniversary. The 25 movies include: It’s a full more-than-half-century of Bond, which is perfect for getting through the cold winter days ahead. Just two aren’t going to be on the platform: Casino Royale (1967’s, don’t worry), and Never Say Never Again from 1983. These two are affiliated with another production company; the original Casino Royale starred David Niven, and the 1983 Bond film starred a mid-50s Sean Connery in a brief reprise of the character. If you’re ready to start streaming, make sure your Prime membership is good to go. Head to Amazon now to start your 30-day trial — there’s just one week to go until the Bonds are back.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO