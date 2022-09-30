Read full article on original website
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
Sacheen Littlefeather death: Activist who rejected Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf dies, aged 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actor who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, has died, aged 75.The news was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures, who wrote on Twitter: “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” The actor and activist first announced she had been diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer in a 2021 Facebook post. In September, at a ceremony titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather”, she told the crowd: “I’m crossing over soon to the spirit world/ And you know, I’m not afraid to die. Because...
Was Marilyn Monroe a Good Actor? Her Skills Have Been Debated
Pop culture icon, actress, and songstress Marilyn Monroe is best known for her roles in films such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire, Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch, Bus Stop, The Prince and the Showgirl, and The Misfits. Article continues below advertisement. Typically, films...
Infilmpact Film Sets Ukraine Feature Doc ‘The War Behind Closed Doors’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Infilmpact and ODA Film have set a new feature documentary about the ongoing invasion in Ukraine titled “The War Behind Closed Doors.”. The project is officially supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency (USFA). More from Variety. 'Perhaps Somebody Might Listen': Ukraine's Sergei Loznitsa on War, Justice and Venice...
BBC Creative Diversity Boss June Sarpong Defends Broadcaster: Women of Color at BBC Need to ‘Stick With It, Because Change Is Happening’ (EXCLUSIVE)
When presenter June Sarpong agreed to take on the most public-facing diversity and inclusion role at the BBC in the fall of 2019, the corporation — and indeed the world — was a different place. “I joined when the BBC was just coming out the other side of everything that had happened with [breakfast presenter] Naga Munchetty,” Sarpong tells Variety on her last official day at the BBC, capping off three years as head of creative diversity. “Feelings were heightened.” The U.K. public broadcaster was smarting from a heavy backlash against the attempted censure of Munchetty, who was reprimanded for breaching impartiality...
Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ Roars to $24 Million Opening Weekend
Mani Ratnam’s Tamil-language epic “Ponniyin Selvan: 1” has scored a worldwide opening weekend of INR2 billion ($24.5 million), according to numbers released by co-producers Madras Talkies. In the process, the film has rewritten some records for Tamil-language cinema. The film released on Sept. 30 and collected $9.8...
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Brando's "Godfather" Oscar, dead at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American civil rights activist best known for declining Marlon Brando's best actor Oscar for "The Godfather" in 1973, has died at the age of 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and her family announced late Sunday.She died peacefully at home in Marin County, Calif., surrounded by loved ones, the academy said. She was suffering from breast cancer, her family said. In a tweet with word of her death, the academy quoted her as saying, "When I am gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for truth, you will be keeping my voice and...
James Cameron’s Fight Over a ‘Titanic’ Painting Lasted 15 Years and Sparked a Debate in the Art Community
Here's a look at "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon," the Pablo Picasso that James Cameron wanted included in 'Titanic,' causing a rift in the art community.
The best Marlon Brando roles of all time
Slide 1 of 21: Depending on who is doing the talking, Marlon Brando is the greatest actor in film history. A lofty moniker, but one that has been associated with Brando for most of his brilliant movie career. Sure, he might have been a bear to work with and had his vices, but Brando played some of the most iconic characters that Hollywood has ever produced. Here is our ranking of his top 20 roles.
Amazon announced that (almost) every Bond movie is returning to Prime Video
Amazon is scoring some major hits when it comes to acquisitions — Thursday Night Football, for one, and now another major addition has just joined the catalog. James Bond is coming back to Prime Video. And not just a few of 007’s films, either: Almost every Bond movie is going to be streamable, and they’re coming soon to your small screen. The films — more than two dozen in total — will be available to stream starting Oct. 5, marking the movies’ 60th anniversary. The 25 movies include: It’s a full more-than-half-century of Bond, which is perfect for getting through the cold winter days ahead. Just two aren’t going to be on the platform: Casino Royale (1967’s, don’t worry), and Never Say Never Again from 1983. These two are affiliated with another production company; the original Casino Royale starred David Niven, and the 1983 Bond film starred a mid-50s Sean Connery in a brief reprise of the character. If you’re ready to start streaming, make sure your Prime membership is good to go. Head to Amazon now to start your 30-day trial — there’s just one week to go until the Bonds are back.
Gay History – September 29: The Judy Garland Show, Hitchcock’s Rope, and Paul Jabarra
1948 – Rope, an Alfred Hitchcock film with a (very subtle, practically invisible) gay subtext opens in theaters. Based on the play of the same name by Patrick Hamilton and adapted by Hume Cronyn it was inspired by the real-life thrill kill murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks in 1924 by gay University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb.
Louise Fletcher, Oscar-winning actor who played Nurse Ratched in 'Cuckoo's Nest,' dies
Louise Fletcher, who gave an Oscar-winning performance playing villainous Nurse Ratched in 1975's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' died Friday.
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright Among Audiobook Narrators for Alan Rickman’s ‘Madly Deeply’ Diaries (Exclusive)
Harry Potter stars Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright are among those lending their voices to narrate the audiobook of Alan Rickman’s Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman. In Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, releasing on Oct. 18, volumes of diary entries written by the late actor running from 1993 to his death in 2016 are shared in which Rickman candidly details his life and career. From inside his home to the sets of films and plays including Sense and Sensibility, Die Hard, the Harry Potter franchise to Noël Coward’s Private Lives and the final film he directed, A Little Chaos, Rickman’s...
Lucy By the Sea by Elizabeth Strout review – Lucy Barton: the Covid years
It’s early March and Lucy Barton’s ex-husband, William – she’s still fond of him but they have lived apart for as long as they were married – calls to say he wants to get her out of New York. They’ll go to a friend’s empty beach house in Maine “just for a few weeks”, he assures her. He urges her to cancel all her appointments and bring her computer. “Everyone is going to be working from home soon,” he says, not least their two adult daughters – and he admits he’s “begged” them to leave the city as well.
Boris Johnson: The Simpsons producer says former prime minister is a ‘character right for satire’
The producer of The Simpsons has called Boris Johnson a “character right for satire”.Since its debut in 1989, the long-running animated series – created by Matt Groening – has parodied many famous faces, including Donald Trump, Paul McCartney, and Tony Blair.Al Jean, one of the show’s writers and executive producers, told PA that they would have liked to feature the former prime minister in the series but that it was “too late” following his resignation.Johnson resigned in July, bringing an acrimonious end to his nearly three-year premiership.Jean said: “He was definitely a character right for satire but we had...
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
