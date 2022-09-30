ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Cooler for Friday, Scattered Showers; Snow in the Mountains

A cooler day is expected today. There will be a scattering of showers and isolated thunderstorms, with the most showers in northern Wyoming and the far south. High elevation snow is possible tonight. Expect more of the same on Saturday. Today’s highs will be in the low 50s for Dubois, in the upper 50s for Lander, Riverton and Worland, and in the low 60s for Thermopolis and Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows mostly in the lower 40s with the mid 30s in Dubois.
Fremont Haunts Program at Riverton Museum Set

The Riverton Museum will present another Fremont Haunts program at 700 East Park Avenue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join local ghost story collector Almas Law as he shares some of his favorite ghost stories from Riverton and Fremont County. Want more information? Call 856-2665. This is a free event...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Three Killed in Head-On Collision Near Thermopolis Saturday Morning

THERMOPOLIS — A 52-year-old Casper Natrona High School science teacher, his son, and a Texas man were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 Saturday morning just south of Thermopolis. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on the highway when the...
RVFD to host Open House October 12

The Riverton Fire Department open house is set for October 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station #4 on South Broadway at Madison. The entire family is invited to meet your local firefighters, learn about fire prevention and witness a live extrication demonstration. Classic Air Medical will be landing a...
