A cooler day is expected today. There will be a scattering of showers and isolated thunderstorms, with the most showers in northern Wyoming and the far south. High elevation snow is possible tonight. Expect more of the same on Saturday. Today’s highs will be in the low 50s for Dubois, in the upper 50s for Lander, Riverton and Worland, and in the low 60s for Thermopolis and Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows mostly in the lower 40s with the mid 30s in Dubois.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO