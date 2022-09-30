ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.

Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
POLITICS
B102.7

Hy-Vee Recalls Cheese Products Because of Possible Contamination

A possible Listeria contamination has led a major local grocery store chain to voluntarily recall a series of cheese products. Des Moines-based Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese's U.S. distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
POLITICS
B102.7

What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?

The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Red Cross#Hurricanes#The Red Cross
B102.7

Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend

One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
B102.7

The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL
B102.7

Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall

Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Have You Seen Jordy’s “South Dakota” Music Video? (WATCH)

Have you seen up-and-coming musical artist Jordy's "South Dakota" music video?. The other day I was stumbling around on YouTube and came across the music video I absolutely loved the tune and the video. Plus, anytime you can find a music video titled after your home state, you for sure...
MUSIC
B102.7

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
POLITICS
B102.7

Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota’s Weirdest Foods

In America, we 'let freedom ring' throughout every corner of the country, and that extends to what we put on our dinner tables. Whether it's New Mexico’s green chiles on an ice cream sundae, New Jersey’s overloaded oreo bagel, or a banana and mayonnaise sandwich from Alabama, what we crave is as unique as where we hail from.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy