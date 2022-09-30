A possible Listeria contamination has led a major local grocery store chain to voluntarily recall a series of cheese products. Des Moines-based Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese's U.S. distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO