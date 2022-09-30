Read full article on original website
South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.
Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
Nurses Pay Much Better In Minnesota Than South Dakota and Iowa
A new survey says Minnesota nurses are making much higher wages than South Dakota or Iowa nursing professionals. I think we all agree how very important our compassionate, competent, medical nursing professionals are in all communities. Over the last few years especially we have found out how much we as...
Hy-Vee Recalls Cheese Products Because of Possible Contamination
A possible Listeria contamination has led a major local grocery store chain to voluntarily recall a series of cheese products. Des Moines-based Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese's U.S. distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Are These The Best Nachos In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota?
This survey says these restaurants are where you will find the BEST NACHOS in all of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. What do you think?. It's hard to beat a good plate of nachos for the table when you are eating out at your favorite restaurant with friends. But some...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
South Dakota & Minnesota Are NOT the ‘Hangriest’ States
Does your hunger get the best of you? You're not alone. But, are you one of the 'hangriest' people in the country?. South Dakota and Minnesota residents aren't among the weaker in this category. Even Iowans haven't made the top tier the "hungriest". Those who live in the Northeast part...
What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?
The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
Cure Kids Cancer – A Day at ‘Camp Bring It On’ in South Dakota
To make a Cure Kids Cancer pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555 or click HERE. Listen Live to Radiothon live HERE. 'Camp Bring it On' is a chance for kids to be normal kids all while under the supervision of trained medical staff with an oncologist on sight.
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Receive Millions for Safer and Healthier Learning
A boost for education in several states is coming in the form of awards to schools to strengthen learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. South Dakota and Minnesota will both benefit from nearly $1 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. In a Dear Colleague...
Game Trail Cams in South Dakota & Minnesota, Illegal or Not?
As the colors of the season change, bring on the hunting seasons. For anyone who wears camo, tromps through knee-high grass sits in a blind for hours, and lives for the hunt, this is your favorite time of the year. Many hunters like to scope out their regular hunting grounds...
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
Meet Some of The ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Kids From South Dakota and Minnesota
This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022. To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555, or click HERE!. The mission of Cure Kids Cancer is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford...
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Yep…’SNL’ Creates Joke About South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
When it comes to politics or anything controversial, Saturday Night Live never backs away from these topics. In fact, the hit late-night comedy show thrives on them. Poking fun at political leaders specifically is the show’s specialty. During the season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live, the show opened...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
Have You Seen Jordy’s “South Dakota” Music Video? (WATCH)
Have you seen up-and-coming musical artist Jordy's "South Dakota" music video?. The other day I was stumbling around on YouTube and came across the music video I absolutely loved the tune and the video. Plus, anytime you can find a music video titled after your home state, you for sure...
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota’s Weirdest Foods
In America, we 'let freedom ring' throughout every corner of the country, and that extends to what we put on our dinner tables. Whether it's New Mexico’s green chiles on an ice cream sundae, New Jersey’s overloaded oreo bagel, or a banana and mayonnaise sandwich from Alabama, what we crave is as unique as where we hail from.
