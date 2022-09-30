ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Greyhounds have bye week, Templeton hosts Cabrillo

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SiKI_0iGoziFE00

North County high school football preview

– The Atascadero High School Greyhounds Football team (3-3) has a bye this weekend. They’re coming off a big upset over San Luis Obispo 28-24. Next Friday, they host the Templeton Eagles (4-1).

“Atascadero has been the cardiac kids,” Templeton coach Don Crow says, “The last three games they’ve been way behind at halftime, and came back to win. Coach Vic Cooper has them playing well, and obviously playing well in the second half. People were a little shocked when they beat San Luis Obispo. But, Atascadero has some good football players, and they have a great tradition over there. We know they’re going to be tough. Tonight, they’ve got a bye, so they may be coming to Templeton to watch us, which is great. It’s Homecoming.”

The Tempelton Eagles host the Cabrillo Conquistadores (2-3). Cabrillo won their first two games, but has lost three straight. They’re 0-2 in the Ocean Conference. The Templeton Eagles are 4-1, 2-0 in conference. Last Friday, the Eagles (4-1) beat the Santa Maria Saints (2-4) at home, 21-17. The Eagles got a big score from Landen Miller just before halftime. He ran back a kick-off 80-yards for a touchdown. On the final play of the game, Johnny Peschong sacked the Saint’s quarterback and he fumbled the ball.

Kick-off for tonight’s Homecoming game at Tempelton is 7 p.m.

The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team (4-1) travels south to San Luis Obispo tonight to play the Mission Prep Royals (3-2). Last Friday, the Bearcats pulled off a big upset over previously undefeated Lompoc, 34-33. With the loss, Lompoc fell to 4-1 overall, 1-1 in conference. The Royals lost their season opener at Bakersfield Christian 35-9, and another at Aptos 37-21. Last week, they beat Nipomo 49-12. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play. It could be a decisive game in the Mountain League. Kick-off at Mission Prep is at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

High School Football Preview 09.30.2022

The Paso Robles Bearcats (4-1) travel south to San Luis Obispo tonight to play the Mission Prep Royals ((3-2). The Bearcats coming off a big upset over previously undefeated Lompoc 34-33. With the loss Lompoc fell to 4-1, 1-1 in conference. The Royals lost their season opener at Bakersfield Christian 35-9, and another at Aptos 37-21. Last week, they beat Nipomo 49-12. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play. It could be a decisive game in the Mountain League. Kick off at Mission Prep is at 7:00.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Football
San Luis Obispo, CA
Sports
Templeton, CA
Education
City
Atascadero, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Education
Atascadero, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
City
Aptos, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Templeton, CA
Football
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Atascadero, CA
Football
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Sports
Templeton, CA
Sports
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Football
City
Nipomo, CA
Local
California Sports
Lompoc Record

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Football Players#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tempelton Eagles#The Templeton Eagles#The Santa Maria Saints#The Paso Robles High#School Bearcat Football
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18

On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found in field in San Luis Obispo

A local person found a dead body near the edge of a field in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, in an area homeless people congregate. After the caller reported the death, investigators went to the field located off of Los Osos Valley Road east of Highway 101. San Luis Obispo police officers are investigating the death with assistance from the county coroner’s office.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Vehicle crashes beside Arroyo Grande cornfield

A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
TEMPLETON, CA
biteofthebest.com

Breakfast at Blue Sky on the Bay, Morrow Bay, CA

It was one of my last days on the beautiful Central Coast of California. My sister and I had decided to drive up to Morro Bay for brunch. She frequented Blue Sky, located waterside along the Embarcadero, that offers an all-day breakfast with friendly service and beautiful views of Morro Rock and the Estero Bay.
MORRO BAY, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
747
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy