Greyhounds have bye week, Templeton hosts Cabrillo

North County high school football preview

– The Atascadero High School Greyhounds Football team (3-3) has a bye this weekend. They’re coming off a big upset over San Luis Obispo 28-24. Next Friday, they host the Templeton Eagles (4-1).

“Atascadero has been the cardiac kids,” Templeton coach Don Crow says, “The last three games they’ve been way behind at halftime, and came back to win. Coach Vic Cooper has them playing well, and obviously playing well in the second half. People were a little shocked when they beat San Luis Obispo. But, Atascadero has some good football players, and they have a great tradition over there. We know they’re going to be tough. Tonight, they’ve got a bye, so they may be coming to Templeton to watch us, which is great. It’s Homecoming.”

The Tempelton Eagles host the Cabrillo Conquistadores (2-3). Cabrillo won their first two games, but has lost three straight. They’re 0-2 in the Ocean Conference. The Templeton Eagles are 4-1, 2-0 in conference. Last Friday, the Eagles (4-1) beat the Santa Maria Saints (2-4) at home, 21-17. The Eagles got a big score from Landen Miller just before halftime. He ran back a kick-off 80-yards for a touchdown. On the final play of the game, Johnny Peschong sacked the Saint’s quarterback and he fumbled the ball.

Kick-off for tonight’s Homecoming game at Tempelton is 7 p.m.

The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team (4-1) travels south to San Luis Obispo tonight to play the Mission Prep Royals (3-2). Last Friday, the Bearcats pulled off a big upset over previously undefeated Lompoc, 34-33. With the loss, Lompoc fell to 4-1 overall, 1-1 in conference. The Royals lost their season opener at Bakersfield Christian 35-9, and another at Aptos 37-21. Last week, they beat Nipomo 49-12. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play. It could be a decisive game in the Mountain League. Kick-off at Mission Prep is at 7 p.m.