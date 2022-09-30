Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Record Recommended: October 3-9, 2022
Our fat-free, dolphin-safe Milwaukee events calendar is chock-full of things to do, but only a handful of events are worthy of the lofty honor of “Record Recommended” (patent pending). Here are our recommendations for October 3-9, 2022. MONDAY, OCTOBER 3. Milwaukee Comedy Festival @ various locations (through October...
Retoro guitarist Mason Mattner goes solo with irresistible “No More” and “Uppercuts And Superfudge”
Earlier this year, garage-rock band Retoro released one of the best Milwaukee albums of 2022 with the seven-song Hairlush Boutique. Here’s what we said about the record in our “Milwaukee Record’s favorite Milwaukee music of 2022 (so far)” piece from July:. At first listen, young garage...
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (September 18 – October 1)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Savannah Bananas to bring “Banana Ball” high jinks to Franklin Field next September
It’s time to say farewell to another baseball season in Milwaukee. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Sure, the Brewers are cool and all, but we’re actually referring to two non-Major League games taking place in the region next September. On Tuesday, the Savannah Bananas announced they’ll be bringing their incomparable brand of “Banana Ball” to Franklin Field for a pair of challenger games against the Milwaukee Milkmen September 8-9.
Milwaukee Public Library’s video homage to Stephen King is perfect
Along with being awesome in general, Milwaukee Public Library is awesome at social media. MPL’s Twitter and TikTok accounts are loaded with funny, cheeky, and delightfully DIY videos. And a new video celebrating the spooky season and horror titan Stephen King is absolutely perfect. Just WATCH this masterpiece:. It,...
403 words about the Kopp’s / “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” controversy
On Monday, folks in the Milwaukee subreddit noticed that Kopp’s Frozen Custard was planning to honor something called “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” on October 9 with a “Hey Cupcake” custard flavor:. According to the website National Day Calendar, “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” encourages “open dialogue...
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Flannel Fest
Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a fall day/night to see live music performances. We were there. It was fun! Boone & Crockett will officially be bringing Flannel Fest back in a live and in-person capacity on Saturday, October 8.
Hen’s Deli set to land at former Soup Bros. space in Walker’s Point
Roughly two months after the closure of Walker’s Point staple Soup Bros. (and roughly two days after the closure of Soup Bros.’ sister restaurant, Boo-Boo’s Sandwiches), a new business has announced plans to set up shop at 209 W. Florida St.: Hen’s Deli. Hen’s Deli is...
