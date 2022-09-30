ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
FIFA
BBC

BMX World Cup: Second-place finish for Britain's Kye Whyte in Colombia

Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte finished second in the BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota, Colombia. The 23-year-old crossed in 32.646 seconds behind France's Joris Daudet. Daudet finished in 32.037secs with Ecuador's Alfredo Campo third in 32.798secs. After seven rounds, Whyte is third in the overall World Cup standings on...
US News and World Report

Jackson Caps WCup Career With Bronze, Australia Beats Canada

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn't have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball's World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday.
BBC

BMX World Cup: Olympic champion Beth Shriever finishes third overall

Britain's Olympic and world champion Beth Shriever finished third overall in the BMX World Cup despite finishing last in the eighth and final round. Dutch rider Laura Smulders claimed the overall women's title ahead of Switzerland's Zoe Claessens. Colombia's Mariana Pajon Londono won the round eight final in front of...
HuskerExtra.com

US national volleyball team loses first match at FIVB World Championships

The United States women’s national volleyball team finished second place in Pool C at the FIVB World Championships after losing its first match of the tournament on Saturday in Lodz, Poland. Serbia beat the Americans 25-20, 25-23, 25-13. The U.S. (4-1) will advance to the second phase of pool...
The Associated Press

CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2022 Triumphantly Closes off With the Win of Ali Farag and Hania El-Hammamy

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Egyptian Squash players Ali Farag and Hania El-Hammamy seized the titles at the CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2022, ranked internationally as the first and the second, respectively. In fact, this year’s tournament was the fourth Men’s and Women’s Platinum edition, and it took place by the iconic Pyramids of Giza, and spanned from the 19 th to the 25 th of September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005492/en/ Ali Farag & Hania El-Hammamy in the company of ievents, CIB, SODIC, Egyptian Squash Federation & PSA officials (Photo: AETOSWire)
