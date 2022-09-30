CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Egyptian Squash players Ali Farag and Hania El-Hammamy seized the titles at the CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2022, ranked internationally as the first and the second, respectively. In fact, this year’s tournament was the fourth Men’s and Women’s Platinum edition, and it took place by the iconic Pyramids of Giza, and spanned from the 19 th to the 25 th of September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005492/en/ Ali Farag & Hania El-Hammamy in the company of ievents, CIB, SODIC, Egyptian Squash Federation & PSA officials (Photo: AETOSWire)

