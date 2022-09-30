Read full article on original website
Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
FIFA・
Australia farewells one World Championships and gains another
UCI maps out Gravel World Championships horizon through to 2027 with Nannup Western Australia to host in 2026
BBC
BMX World Cup: Second-place finish for Britain's Kye Whyte in Colombia
Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte finished second in the BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota, Colombia. The 23-year-old crossed in 32.646 seconds behind France's Joris Daudet. Daudet finished in 32.037secs with Ecuador's Alfredo Campo third in 32.798secs. After seven rounds, Whyte is third in the overall World Cup standings on...
ESPN
World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women reach last 16, men beat Kazakhstan
The Indian men's team, led by G Sathiyan, kept its hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout stage, beating Kazakhstan 3-2 in a closely fought group league tie of the World Table Tennis Championship in Chengdu, China on Monday. For the women's team, after a heartbreaking close defeat against Germany,...
ESPN
World Team Table Tennis Championships: India stun second seed Germany in group match
G Sathiyan won both his singles, including the one against world number 9 Dang Qiu, to script India's stunning 3-1 win over second seeds Germany in the group stage of the World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, China on Sunday. World number 37 Sathiyan won two gruelling deciders, first against...
Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration
BERLIN — (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the...
BBC
Cameron Norrie: British number one out of Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19
British number one Cameron Norrie will not compete at the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while competing in Korea. The 27-year-old pulled out of his quarter-final against American Jenson Brooksby at the Korea Open on Friday. Norrie is pushing for a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in...
US News and World Report
Jackson Caps WCup Career With Bronze, Australia Beats Canada
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn't have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball's World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday.
Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024
Burkina Faso's new junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore says the military still hopes to hold new elections by 2024
Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt headlines Qatar exhibit during World Cup
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.
BBC
BMX World Cup: Olympic champion Beth Shriever finishes third overall
Britain's Olympic and world champion Beth Shriever finished third overall in the BMX World Cup despite finishing last in the eighth and final round. Dutch rider Laura Smulders claimed the overall women's title ahead of Switzerland's Zoe Claessens. Colombia's Mariana Pajon Londono won the round eight final in front of...
Nairo Quintana to leave Arkéa-Samsic, six weeks after signing new contract
The Colombian is currently appealing his Tour de France disqualification
HuskerExtra.com
US national volleyball team loses first match at FIVB World Championships
The United States women’s national volleyball team finished second place in Pool C at the FIVB World Championships after losing its first match of the tournament on Saturday in Lodz, Poland. Serbia beat the Americans 25-20, 25-23, 25-13. The U.S. (4-1) will advance to the second phase of pool...
CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2022 Triumphantly Closes off With the Win of Ali Farag and Hania El-Hammamy
CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Egyptian Squash players Ali Farag and Hania El-Hammamy seized the titles at the CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2022, ranked internationally as the first and the second, respectively. In fact, this year’s tournament was the fourth Men’s and Women’s Platinum edition, and it took place by the iconic Pyramids of Giza, and spanned from the 19 th to the 25 th of September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005492/en/ Ali Farag & Hania El-Hammamy in the company of ievents, CIB, SODIC, Egyptian Squash Federation & PSA officials (Photo: AETOSWire)
