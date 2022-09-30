ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

DA: Seekonk man allegedly murdered by son and friend, investigation reveals

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
SEEKONK, Mass. — Two men have been indicted for the shooting death of a Seekonk man in July 2021.

66-year-old Joseph Housley was found shot to death in his apartment just before 10:00 p.m. on July 6th.

After a nearly 15 month investigation, Housley’s son and his son’s friend have been indicted for allegedly killing him.

Joseph Housley II, 21, and Christopher Heron, 21, both of Rehoboth, are charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.

Both defendants have been in custody since last fall for gun and drug charges related to a 2021 case.

They will be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on October 18.

Bristol County DA Thomas Quinn III commends the assistant DA, Massachusetts State Police, Seekonk Police, and Rehoboth Police for their efforts in this case.

“Their shared effort led to this indictment,” he wrote in a social media post. “We now look forward to prosecuting the case in court.”

