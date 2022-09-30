Read full article on original website
IGN
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
IGN
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
IGN
House Of The Dragon - Episode 7 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for Episode 7 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Oct. 2, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Knives and forks ready, because this week’s House Of The Dragon is a banquet, positively overflowing...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Ending Explained
We only have two episodes left of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the first season definitely isn't pulling any punches when it comes to telling the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Jen's unconventional origin as a superhero has manifested in some fascinating ways across the season thus far, especially as she has balanced her life as a single woman and a high-profile lawyer. That all came to a head in a surprising way in this week's seventh episode, with an ending that might start to spell trouble for Jen. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
IGN
Mister Freeze
This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Time Out Global
‘Planet of the Apes’ sequel – everything you need to know
Fans of primates overthrowing human society, rejoice! A new Planet of the Apes movie has been confirmed and production starts next month. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will follow on from the recent trilogy that concluded with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, where – spoiler alert – ape leader Caesar died from the wounds of battle after freeing his species from oppression.
IGN
Netflix’s Blonde Director Andrew Dominik and the Deconstruction of Myths
We love a good controversy, don’t we folks? Especially when it comes to what is or isn’t real in a movie based on real events. Andrew Dominik’s Blonde (review) is the director’s first narrative feature film in a decade, and only his fourth since 2000. It’s about the life of Norma Jeane Baker, better known as Marilyn Monroe, but like the novel it’s based on, it’s a largely fictional story. It would’ve been a perfect fit for our recent video on how biopics distort reality, because there’s very little truth to it, at least in a factual sense. But like Dominik’s other work, Blonde isn’t concerned with real events so much as it is with our perception of them, and the collective myth of Marilyn Monroe, which he tells through her iconic photographs.
Fairfield Sun Times
Was ‘The Walking Dead’s Biggest Mistake Announcing Its Spinoffs?
Throughout the years, many plot points on The Walking Dead have provoked fan ire. Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) gory ends in the lineup. Carl Grimes’ (Chandler Riggs) unexpected gut-punch death, which still stings. Andrea’s (Laurie Holden) demise at the conclusion of Season 3, which baffled comics fans. But surprisingly, one of the most controversial moves from a show known for its sudden and heartbreaking deaths has been…all but confirming who lives.
IGN
Tinker Knight Boss Guide
In Shovel Knight Dig, if you survive the arduous trials Smeltworks has for you, you'll be rewarded with a battle against the fiery Tinker Knight. To defeat Tinker Knight you'll need to not only avoid his various attacks, but you'll also need to remain prepared to dodge what this stage's volatile terrain will throw at you.
IGN
How Star Trek: Picard Created the USS Stargazer
Check out this exclusive clip from the brand new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD extra features. The piece digs into the creation of the U.S.S. Stargazer, the state-of-the-art starship from Season 2 that is captained by Cristobal "Chris" Rios (Santiago Cabrera). In the featurette, the team discusses...
IGN
10 Best Horror Anime of All Time
As Halloween creeps ever closer there's never been a better time to revisit some of our favorite horror anime of all time. Though most people's minds probably go to live action gore fests when the spooky season comes around, anime has a smorgasbord of terrors to delight you with. Since the '60s, Japanese animators have been enchanting viewers with haunting myths. Often creating original stories or adapting terrifying manga tales, horror anime has become a powerhouse space for some of the most deranged, thoughtful, and unique genre storytelling.
IGN
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
IGN
Court of Owls
This page contains information on the secret organization known as the Court of Owls and their role in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in...
IGN
Lighthouse
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
