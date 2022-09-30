ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: Revisiting Legendary 2010 AFC Championship

Back in 2010, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the league. The team finished the regular season with a 12-4 record which helped them claim the top spot in the AFC North division. The defense looked elite, allowing the fewest points per game that season with 14.5. There were huge playoff aspirations for this group, and after overcoming the rival Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, Pittsburgh was on the verge of a Super Bowl birth. Only one team stood in their way, the New York Jets.
Yardbarker

5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
The Spun

Chargers Reportedly Get Surprising Injury News On Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers thought they lost Rashawn Slater for the season after he underwent surgery on a biceps tear earlier this week. However, they're keeping the door open for a 2022 return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are using one of eight injured reserve slots that...
