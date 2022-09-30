Read full article on original website
Man convicted in Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A jury convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries a mandatory life...
Appleton stabbing suspect may be released on signature bond
APPLETON (WLUK) – The attempted homicide trial for a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck during an argument has been postponed. Because prosecutors were not ready for trial, Michael Miller’s bond might be converted from $500,000 cash to a signature bond. Miller allegedly stabbed the...
Tim Michels announces vision for the future of the Green Bay Correctional Institution
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- The future of the 124-year-old Allouez prison is unclear, but Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels knows what he wants to do with it if he wins in November. "We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now," Michels said. "Hope is on the way. A new era...
Kimberly teacher arrested in wake of misconduct allegations from previous district
WINNECONNE (WLUK) -- A former Kimberly teacher is in jail Friday after being arrested on at least one felony charge. The Village of Winneconne Police arrested the 24-year-old man from the Appleton area. The arrest was the result of an investigation the Winneconne Police Department's School Resource Officer had been conducting.
Active call for service in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
Kimberly places teacher on leave over allegations from previous district
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- A Kimberly High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of allegations he engaged in inappropriate conduct with students while he worked at another school district. District officials say there is no evidence Kimberly students were involved in the alleged misconduct. FOX 11...
Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
Grand Chute police non-emergency phone lines restored
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down. 911 is still available for emergencies. The police department says non-emergency calls should go to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at (920) 832-5000.
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
New dual-language signs welcome visitors to Oneida Reservation
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- New signs will be greeting travelers as their vehicles enter the Oneida Reservation. A ceremony was held Friday morning, unveiling new dual-language signs on state highways at the boundaries of the reservation. The tribe has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make this happen.
Schmitt won't run for Green Bay mayor in 2023
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The longest-serving mayor in Green Bay's history will not seek his old job. Jim Schmitt announced Friday that he has decided not to seek a fifth term. Last month, Schmitt told FOX 11 he was considering running again in next spring's election. "While my future plans...
1,300 kids were expected to participate in this year's Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton School District held its 7th annual Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge at Highlands Elementary School. Kids were able to run through an obstacle course that is over a mile and a half long navigating various challenges. The kids described the course as, "a lot of...
Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
U.S. Biathlon Olympians christen Ariens Nordic Center shooting range near Brillion
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new training ground for future Olympians is taking shape near Brillion. The Ariens Nordic Center will groom athletes interested in cross-country skiing and target shooting, also known as biathlon. With a synchronized hail of gunfire, from the U.S. Biathlon Team, the shooting range at the...
Gas prices continue to surge, nearing $4 a gallon in Green Bay
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 21.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 46.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Freedom ready for big game at Little Chute
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom versus Little Chute. The County N rivalry game is Friday with the conference lead at stake between two undefeated rivals. The Irish knows it's one of nine games on the regular season schedule, but this one's different. The Irish and Little Chute enter the game as...
Nominate a teacher for the 30th annual Golden Apple Awards
(WLUK) -- It's time once again to nominate your favorite teachers for the Golden Apple Awards. Teachers or teams of teachers working in participating public and private schools in the greater Green Bay area are eligible. The nomination form is available online. The deadline is Oct. 28. The Golden Apple...
Titans dominate UW-Platteville in conference opener 46-7
OSHKOSH, Wis. (UWO Athletics) — Nationally 16th ranked UW-Oshkosh steamrolled UW-Platteville 46-7 in the WIAC opener. Pioneers fumbled on the opening kickoff, and the Titans quickly capitalized. One play after the turnover Kobe Berghammer found Trae Tetzlaff for a 25-yard touchdown & then converted the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
