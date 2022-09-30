ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Fox11online.com

Man convicted in Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A jury convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries a mandatory life...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton stabbing suspect may be released on signature bond

APPLETON (WLUK) – The attempted homicide trial for a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck during an argument has been postponed. Because prosecutors were not ready for trial, Michael Miller’s bond might be converted from $500,000 cash to a signature bond. Miller allegedly stabbed the...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Active call for service in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

WIS 76 closed due to crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Kimberly places teacher on leave over allegations from previous district

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- A Kimberly High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of allegations he engaged in inappropriate conduct with students while he worked at another school district. District officials say there is no evidence Kimberly students were involved in the alleged misconduct. FOX 11...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Grand Chute police non-emergency phone lines restored

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down. 911 is still available for emergencies. The police department says non-emergency calls should go to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at (920) 832-5000.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire

NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

New dual-language signs welcome visitors to Oneida Reservation

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- New signs will be greeting travelers as their vehicles enter the Oneida Reservation. A ceremony was held Friday morning, unveiling new dual-language signs on state highways at the boundaries of the reservation. The tribe has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make this happen.
ONEIDA, WI
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Schmitt won't run for Green Bay mayor in 2023

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The longest-serving mayor in Green Bay's history will not seek his old job. Jim Schmitt announced Friday that he has decided not to seek a fifth term. Last month, Schmitt told FOX 11 he was considering running again in next spring's election. "While my future plans...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000

APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices continue to surge, nearing $4 a gallon in Green Bay

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 21.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 46.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Freedom ready for big game at Little Chute

FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom versus Little Chute. The County N rivalry game is Friday with the conference lead at stake between two undefeated rivals. The Irish knows it's one of nine games on the regular season schedule, but this one's different. The Irish and Little Chute enter the game as...
FREEDOM, WI
Fox11online.com

Nominate a teacher for the 30th annual Golden Apple Awards

(WLUK) -- It's time once again to nominate your favorite teachers for the Golden Apple Awards. Teachers or teams of teachers working in participating public and private schools in the greater Green Bay area are eligible. The nomination form is available online. The deadline is Oct. 28. The Golden Apple...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Titans dominate UW-Platteville in conference opener 46-7

OSHKOSH, Wis. (UWO Athletics) — Nationally 16th ranked UW-Oshkosh steamrolled UW-Platteville 46-7 in the WIAC opener. Pioneers fumbled on the opening kickoff, and the Titans quickly capitalized. One play after the turnover Kobe Berghammer found Trae Tetzlaff for a 25-yard touchdown & then converted the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
OSHKOSH, WI

