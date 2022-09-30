Read full article on original website
Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
Italy forecasts recession as Meloni seeks economy minister
ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will keep contracting until mid-2023, according to Treasury forecasts that will make grim reading for Giorgia Meloni, the rightist leader expected to be named prime minister this month.
Italy's regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA
ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe.
Germany agrees 200 billion euro package to shield against surging energy prices
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out a 200 billion euro ($194 billion) "defensive shield", including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.
Euro zone eyes temporary, targeted energy support amid high inflation
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are likely to pledge on Monday that national financial shields against soaring energy costs will be temporary and targeted, so as not to trigger a wage-price spiral that would boost already record high inflation, officials said.
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Euro zone's negative-yielding debt pile has almost disappeared
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The pile of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds is close to disappearing, Tradeweb showed on Monday, the latest sign that bond yields are firmly on an upward trajectory as major central banks ramp up rate hikes to contain inflation.
US News and World Report
Italy's Economy to Shrink for 3 Straight Quarters, Treasury Says
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will continue to contract for the following two quarters, according to the latest Treasury forecasts. The forecasts indicate the euro zone's third largest economy, hit by soaring energy costs and record high inflation, is heading for a technical recession, defined by economists as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product.
Inflation punches Wall Street again, ending knock-down quarter
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street and global stocks slumped further on Friday, with government bond yields and the dollar holding near recent peaks, as higher-than-expected inflation capped a nasty third quarter for world markets.
US News and World Report
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
British pound plunges to new low against dollar as tax cuts spark concern
LONDON — The pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar early Monday after Britain’s new finance minister unveiled a sweeping package of tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy as the country teeters on the brink of a recession. The pound fell to...
US News and World Report
Swiss Inflation Unexpectedly Slows in September
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss consumer price inflation slowed to 3.3% in September but still surpassed the Swiss National Bank's 0-2% target range for the eighth month in a row. Economists had expected the year-on-year rate to hold steady at August's 3.5%, a 29-year high. The index fell 0.2% versus August...
The Jewish Press
Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation
Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
CNBC
Euro zone inflation soars to a record 10%, piling pressure on the European Central Bank
The reading showed price increases broadening out from volatile food and energy prices into nearly all segments of the 19-member bloc's economy. Energy prices rose 40.8% year-on-year, up from 38.6% in August, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 11.8%, up from 10.6% last month. Euro zone inflation hit a...
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August
A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
The pound’s crash will make inflation worse and push interest rates higher
London CNN Business — The UK government’s decision to implement the biggest tax cuts in 50 years while borrowing tens of billions of dollars to subsidize soaring energy costs this winter is a massive gamble that’s sent shockwaves through financial markets. Since Friday, when finance minister Kwasi...
Turkey inflation hits new 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts
ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, data showed on Monday, still lower than forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months.
US News and World Report
Italy Manufacturing Activity Contracts for 3rd Month Running - PMI
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's manufacturing sector contracted for a third month running in September, a survey showed on Monday, with inflationary pressures and uncertainty over the economy hitting order volumes. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italian manufacturing came in at 48.3, slightly up from 48.0 the month...
