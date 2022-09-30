ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Italy forecasts recession as Meloni seeks economy minister

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will keep contracting until mid-2023, according to Treasury forecasts that will make grim reading for Giorgia Meloni, the rightist leader expected to be named prime minister this month.
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
US News and World Report

Italy's Economy to Shrink for 3 Straight Quarters, Treasury Says

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will continue to contract for the following two quarters, according to the latest Treasury forecasts. The forecasts indicate the euro zone's third largest economy, hit by soaring energy costs and record high inflation, is heading for a technical recession, defined by economists as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product.
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
US News and World Report

Swiss Inflation Unexpectedly Slows in September

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss consumer price inflation slowed to 3.3% in September but still surpassed the Swiss National Bank's 0-2% target range for the eighth month in a row. Economists had expected the year-on-year rate to hold steady at August's 3.5%, a 29-year high. The index fell 0.2% versus August...
The Jewish Press

Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation

Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
AFP

Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August

A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
US News and World Report

Italy Manufacturing Activity Contracts for 3rd Month Running - PMI

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's manufacturing sector contracted for a third month running in September, a survey showed on Monday, with inflationary pressures and uncertainty over the economy hitting order volumes. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italian manufacturing came in at 48.3, slightly up from 48.0 the month...
