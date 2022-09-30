Read full article on original website
93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair begins Oct. 4
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair will be returning to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds beginning Oct. 4, 2022. The fair hosts a number of events for the whole family including food, rides, contests, beauty pageants, and live entertainment. All military and their families will be allowed...
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles wants this year’s Coats for Kids Drive to be the best ever
It’s time to clean out your closets because the season of giving is about to begin for the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles with their 34th annual Coats for Kids drive in just two weeks. Last year, the team collected more than 2,500 coats and raised $17,000 that was...
Ada O’Quain: Being able to give back has never felt like work
Ada O’Quain, 31, considers volunteerism “heart work.”. “It’s the stuff that feeds your soul and keeps you going,” she said. “Being able to give back to the community that means so much to me has never felt like work.”. “It has always been a joy.”
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
Harper Nichole Nunez
Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Look! Lake Charles McDonald’s Now Have Adult Kids Meals With Toys!
It was announced a week or so ago that Mcdonald's was going to get a bit nostalgic for us adults that still don't want to grow up. Do we really need a toy now that we are adults? Yes, the heck we do!. Dragging you back to your childhood, it...
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
Alex “Black” Seay
Alex “Black” Seay, 97, of Hackberry, La., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. Black was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Choupique, La., to Louis and Lillian Seay. Black enjoyed being around friends and family all of his...
FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
Cora Nadine Granger Drost
Cora Nadine Granger Drost severed the bonds of earth on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home in Sulphur, La. She was born Sept. 29, 1932, (The year James Chadwick discovered the neutron) in Carlyss, La., to Vernon Michael Granger Sr. and Minnie Ruth Ravia Granger and was a descendant of Cyprien Duhon, Jacob Ryan, and Pierre Vincent. Except for her time in college and a year in Olympia, Wash., where her husband Behrend Evans Drost, also of Sulphur, was serving time in the U.S. Army, she lived in Sulphur all of her life.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Frank Earl Foreman
IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
