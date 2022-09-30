ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair begins Oct. 4

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair will be returning to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds beginning Oct. 4, 2022. The fair hosts a number of events for the whole family including food, rides, contests, beauty pageants, and live entertainment. All military and their families will be allowed...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ada O’Quain: Being able to give back has never felt like work

Ada O’Quain, 31, considers volunteerism “heart work.”. “It’s the stuff that feeds your soul and keeps you going,” she said. “Being able to give back to the community that means so much to me has never felt like work.”. “It has always been a joy.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Harper Nichole Nunez

Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
WESTLAKE, LA
Person
Ryan
Lake Charles American Press

Alex “Black” Seay

Alex “Black” Seay, 97, of Hackberry, La., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. Black was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Choupique, La., to Louis and Lillian Seay. Black enjoyed being around friends and family all of his...
HACKBERRY, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cora Nadine Granger Drost

Cora Nadine Granger Drost severed the bonds of earth on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home in Sulphur, La. She was born Sept. 29, 1932, (The year James Chadwick discovered the neutron) in Carlyss, La., to Vernon Michael Granger Sr. and Minnie Ruth Ravia Granger and was a descendant of Cyprien Duhon, Jacob Ryan, and Pierre Vincent. Except for her time in college and a year in Olympia, Wash., where her husband Behrend Evans Drost, also of Sulphur, was serving time in the U.S. Army, she lived in Sulphur all of her life.
SULPHUR, LA
#Art Gallery#Art Galleries#Performance Art#Art Exhibitions#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Gallery Promenade#Eagle Brewing Co
Lake Charles American Press

Frank Earl Foreman

IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA

