St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs

The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?

By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski

In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
