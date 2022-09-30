In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO