Here's how to get free COVID-19 tests for households in Michigan

Michiganders can still get free COVID-19 tests from the State of Michigan, thanks to a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are 289,000 COVID-19 tests available free of charge, which works out to test kits for about 58,000 households.

“We are pleased to announce the availability of these additional COVID-19 tests through our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Testing remains a critical tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and reduces the risk of spreading the virus to our loved ones and neighbors. We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as we head into the fall season when respiratory diseases, like COVID-19, spread most easily.”

As we head into the fall, the state is encouraging people to have a plan for COVID-19, including getting updated boosters and keeping a supply of over-the-counter tests and masks at home.

All homes in the state of Michigan can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org . Each household will receive one kit with five tests, typically within a week of ordering. Individuals without internet access can contact 211 for assistance ordering tests.