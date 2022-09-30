SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to hold fast, butting up against the trough left over from departing Ian. The combination will continue to drive our winds out of the north and draw down dry and mild air. The dry air will be reinforced by a week cold front moving in and washing out on Tuesday. Rain-free skies will continue into next weekend. With dew points in the 60′s, which indicates very dry air for this time of year, we will see our evening and overnight temperatures drop quickly after sunsets and keep the overnights in the 60′s. So even without power, outside temperatures will remain comfortable for open-window sleeping.

ARCADIA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO