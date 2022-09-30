ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Longboat Observer

Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday

The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina

PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
PLACIDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - As storm debris pickup gets underway in many areas of the Suncoast, the Englewood Water District has a request -- watch where you stack that yard waste. “As you clear your property ... do not stack any debris on or around your backflow, our meters, fire...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Five days after Hurricane Ian, flooding, rescue efforts persist in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port says floodwater is finally receding, days after Hurricane Ian, but some areas, like North Port Estates, remain under 3-4' of water. "A couple of hurricanes have come through, and it’s gotten pretty bad, but this is unbelievable. For five days since and there’s still this much water," said Robert Scott Thompson.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunny and Dry Skies will Help Lower River Levels

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother Nature is shining a bright eye on the Suncoast area this week. Expect sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 60s at night and low 80s for the afternoon. Lingering low pressure on the upper east coast, combined with a weak front over central Florida has allowed for plenty of drier air and cooler temperatures.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A North Port man says Hurricane Ian was scariest experience of his life

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Curtis Bailey and his family hunkered down in the living room of their house as Hurricane Ian whipped winds like funnels across their windows. Bailey said within two hours of the storm touching down, they got a leak in their ceiling that he described as a faucet sink running. According to Bailey, he climbed up into the attack and started crawling across the trusses to make repairs. The winds were so strong that his entire body started to shake on the trusses.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA aid available for Manatee residents

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Calm and dry weather will continue into the new work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to hold fast, butting up against the trough left over from departing Ian. The combination will continue to drive our winds out of the north and draw down dry and mild air. The dry air will be reinforced by a week cold front moving in and washing out on Tuesday. Rain-free skies will continue into next weekend. With dew points in the 60′s, which indicates very dry air for this time of year, we will see our evening and overnight temperatures drop quickly after sunsets and keep the overnights in the 60′s. So even without power, outside temperatures will remain comfortable for open-window sleeping.
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port man rescues parents from rising waters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
NORTH PORT, FL

