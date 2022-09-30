Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina
PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
Mysuncoast.com
Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - As storm debris pickup gets underway in many areas of the Suncoast, the Englewood Water District has a request -- watch where you stack that yard waste. “As you clear your property ... do not stack any debris on or around your backflow, our meters, fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Port continues restoring power, helping residents with relief efforts
NORTH PORT, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida, crews from across the state have been working to restore power and ensure the safety of the residents. During a news conference Monday afternoon, North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan reported that 60 percent of power has...
Supplies aid families dealing with Hurricane Ian damage in North Port
Families throughout Sarasota County spent Monday dealing with damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Five days after Hurricane Ian, flooding, rescue efforts persist in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port says floodwater is finally receding, days after Hurricane Ian, but some areas, like North Port Estates, remain under 3-4' of water. "A couple of hurricanes have come through, and it’s gotten pretty bad, but this is unbelievable. For five days since and there’s still this much water," said Robert Scott Thompson.
Mysuncoast.com
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Mysuncoast.com
Sunny and Dry Skies will Help Lower River Levels
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother Nature is shining a bright eye on the Suncoast area this week. Expect sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 60s at night and low 80s for the afternoon. Lingering low pressure on the upper east coast, combined with a weak front over central Florida has allowed for plenty of drier air and cooler temperatures.
Mysuncoast.com
A North Port man says Hurricane Ian was scariest experience of his life
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Curtis Bailey and his family hunkered down in the living room of their house as Hurricane Ian whipped winds like funnels across their windows. Bailey said within two hours of the storm touching down, they got a leak in their ceiling that he described as a faucet sink running. According to Bailey, he climbed up into the attack and started crawling across the trusses to make repairs. The winds were so strong that his entire body started to shake on the trusses.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA aid available for Manatee residents
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
Mysuncoast.com
Calm and dry weather will continue into the new work week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to hold fast, butting up against the trough left over from departing Ian. The combination will continue to drive our winds out of the north and draw down dry and mild air. The dry air will be reinforced by a week cold front moving in and washing out on Tuesday. Rain-free skies will continue into next weekend. With dew points in the 60′s, which indicates very dry air for this time of year, we will see our evening and overnight temperatures drop quickly after sunsets and keep the overnights in the 60′s. So even without power, outside temperatures will remain comfortable for open-window sleeping.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man rescues parents from rising waters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
Comments / 0