FIFA

104.1 WIKY

Indonesia forms independent team to probe soccer stampede – minister

(Reuters) – Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly soccer stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing...
SOCCER
104.1 WIKY

New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

BMX World Cup: Second-place finish for Britain's Kye Whyte in Colombia

Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte finished second in the BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota, Colombia. The 23-year-old crossed in 32.646 seconds behind France's Joris Daudet. Daudet finished in 32.037secs with Ecuador's Alfredo Campo third in 32.798secs. After seven rounds, Whyte is third in the overall World Cup standings on...
CYCLING
104.1 WIKY

Number of non-EU citizens told to leave Italy jumps over 2,000% in Q2 vs Q1

(Reuters) – The number of non-European Union citizens ordered to leave Italy jumped over 2,000% in April-June from January-March, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, though the largest number of such orders was issued by France. Italy ordered 6,020 people to leave its territory in the second...
EUROPE
104.1 WIKY

Spain’s Economy Minister raises 2022 GDP growth target to 4.4%

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government’s gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3%. “In line with the OECD and other economic organisms we see a growth higher than what we had expected at the...
BUSINESS
Sports
104.1 WIKY

Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday, following leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe. “I can announce we have recently committed to two specialist ships...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Polish foreign minister signs diplomatic note to Germany on WW2 reparations

WARSAW (Reuters) -The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation. The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the country 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.26 trillion)....
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source

DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to travel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan)
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

UK sees improving ‘mood music’ on Northern Ireland protocol

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – The prospects for the Northern Ireland protocol seem to be improving as the United Kingdom tries to renegotiate part of the Brexit deal with the European Union and re-establish the province’s devolved assembly, a British minister said on Sunday. The event at the Conservative...
MUSIC
104.1 WIKY

Several German embassies see surge in Russians asking about visas

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s embassies in countries neighbouring Russia have seen a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, a source from the German foreign ministry said on Friday. “We can confirm a sharp increase...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Bosnian splits remain after elections but foreign policy tips West

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Elections in Bosnia entrenched splits between the fragile country’s three ethnic groups at a time of deep political crisis but looked set to tip its foreign policy towards the West rather than Russia, preliminary results showed on Monday. Nationalist parties from all three groups were...
ELECTIONS
NBC Sports

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results

The U.S. women’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headlined a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, included neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
BASKETBALL
ESPN

FIBA World Cup Day 9 Live: LJ drops 30 as Opals beat Canada

The FIBA World Cup final is upon us, with the top four sides now facing off to secure a medal in Sydney. The United States smashed Canada in yesterday's semifinal, while China edged past Australia an a heart-stopping thriller by two points, to set up their gold medal clash this evening. Australia will now meet Canada for third-best honours, where the winner walks away wth a bronze medal.
SPORTS

