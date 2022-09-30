Read full article on original website
Related
Australia farewells one World Championships and gains another
UCI maps out Gravel World Championships horizon through to 2027 with Nannup Western Australia to host in 2026
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia forms independent team to probe soccer stampede – minister
(Reuters) – Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly soccer stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
BBC
BMX World Cup: Second-place finish for Britain's Kye Whyte in Colombia
Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte finished second in the BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota, Colombia. The 23-year-old crossed in 32.646 seconds behind France's Joris Daudet. Daudet finished in 32.037secs with Ecuador's Alfredo Campo third in 32.798secs. After seven rounds, Whyte is third in the overall World Cup standings on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women reach last 16, men beat Kazakhstan
The Indian men's team, led by G Sathiyan, kept its hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout stage, beating Kazakhstan 3-2 in a closely fought group league tie of the World Table Tennis Championship in Chengdu, China on Monday. For the women's team, after a heartbreaking close defeat against Germany,...
104.1 WIKY
Number of non-EU citizens told to leave Italy jumps over 2,000% in Q2 vs Q1
(Reuters) – The number of non-European Union citizens ordered to leave Italy jumped over 2,000% in April-June from January-March, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, though the largest number of such orders was issued by France. Italy ordered 6,020 people to leave its territory in the second...
Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration
BERLIN — (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the...
104.1 WIKY
Spain’s Economy Minister raises 2022 GDP growth target to 4.4%
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government’s gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3%. “In line with the OECD and other economic organisms we see a growth higher than what we had expected at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Cameron Norrie: British number one out of Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19
British number one Cameron Norrie will not compete at the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while competing in Korea. The 27-year-old pulled out of his quarter-final against American Jenson Brooksby at the Korea Open on Friday. Norrie is pushing for a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in...
104.1 WIKY
Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday, following leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe. “I can announce we have recently committed to two specialist ships...
104.1 WIKY
Polish foreign minister signs diplomatic note to Germany on WW2 reparations
WARSAW (Reuters) -The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation. The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the country 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.26 trillion)....
104.1 WIKY
OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to travel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan)
104.1 WIKY
UK sees improving ‘mood music’ on Northern Ireland protocol
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – The prospects for the Northern Ireland protocol seem to be improving as the United Kingdom tries to renegotiate part of the Brexit deal with the European Union and re-establish the province’s devolved assembly, a British minister said on Sunday. The event at the Conservative...
104.1 WIKY
Several German embassies see surge in Russians asking about visas
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s embassies in countries neighbouring Russia have seen a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, a source from the German foreign ministry said on Friday. “We can confirm a sharp increase...
104.1 WIKY
Bosnian splits remain after elections but foreign policy tips West
SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Elections in Bosnia entrenched splits between the fragile country’s three ethnic groups at a time of deep political crisis but looked set to tip its foreign policy towards the West rather than Russia, preliminary results showed on Monday. Nationalist parties from all three groups were...
NBC Sports
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
The U.S. women’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headlined a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, included neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt headlines Qatar exhibit during World Cup
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.
104.1 WIKY
Norway posts soldiers at oil, gas plants after Nord Stream leaks
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s military said on Monday it had posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, part of a wider effort to boost security amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines last week. Russia’s Nord Stream 1...
Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024
Burkina Faso's new junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore says the military still hopes to hold new elections by 2024
ESPN
FIBA World Cup Day 9 Live: LJ drops 30 as Opals beat Canada
The FIBA World Cup final is upon us, with the top four sides now facing off to secure a medal in Sydney. The United States smashed Canada in yesterday's semifinal, while China edged past Australia an a heart-stopping thriller by two points, to set up their gold medal clash this evening. Australia will now meet Canada for third-best honours, where the winner walks away wth a bronze medal.
Comments / 0