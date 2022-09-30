ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing man found safe!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota Police Department, Mr. Silcott has been found and is safe. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________. Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert for a man missing since Sept. 30. Michael Silcott, 56, was last seen near Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 1700 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port man rescues parents from rising waters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida state road 70 is shut down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Water rescues continue in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working hard to provide assistance to the people who need to evacuate water in surrounding areas. Officers have been dispatched to multiple water rescues and welfare checks and hundreds have been taken to high ground. A curfew has been...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

I-75 crash near University Parkway exit in Sarasota results in fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unknown man died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when his Tesla veered off Interstate 75 southbound and hit a tree just north of the University Parkway exit. The one-car crash resulted in the man's vehicle bursting into flames. The FHP report said the...
SARASOTA, FL

