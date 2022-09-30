Read full article on original website
Names, Information Released From Monday’s Vehicle Vs Train Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- A 34-year-old male from Sarona, WI, and a 31-year-old female from Luck, WI, were involved in a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries for both. The male, identified as Leighton Givens, was apparently operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work
Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Rusk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 4, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Rusk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
BARRON COUNTY -- A 30-year-old man from Exeland, WI, was found deceased after authorities responded to a call of a truck in the water on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:35 p.m., the Barron...
Girl Found Safe, Amber Alert Canceled
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL-Northern News Now) – The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Wisconsin has been found safe. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, an Amber Alert had been issued for 15 year old Kryssy King after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p-m Friday.
UPDATE 2: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe. Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.
Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase
Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
Court Sentences Woman On Convictions From Burglary Investigation
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Aleisha Downey on convictions in Burnett County from a lengthy burglary investigation. Downey received criminal charges along with Joshua Staples following the culmination of a lengthy Law Enforcement investigation that utilized GPS surveillance. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald Discusses Recent Press Releases
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took a few viewer questions and also discussed the recent events in Barron County on this week's episode of Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!. Discussion included:. The live-streaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook...
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
FREED: Superior Killer Strangled Firefighter With a Vacuum Cord | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #23
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Brian Pheil was one of them. His release was discretionary. 23rd in the...
