Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Chapter 2 - Omen
Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.
IGN
How to Unlock Relics
Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
IGN
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
IGN
Spore Knight Boss Guide
After making your way through the three levels in the Mushroom Mines, you'll need to defeat Shovel Knight Dig's opening boss, Spore Knight. While there is a chance you can miss other boss battles depending on the procedurally-generated environments in your given run, with the rare exception of purchasing a shortcut, you'll always need to take down Spore Knight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO
If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
WATCH: Bear Goes From Perfectly Calm to Charging Full Speed in Terrifying Clip
Bears aren’t known for their grace, however, we can definitely applaud them on their agility as one mama bear was caught in a video going from a completely calm state to a full-on charge. Check out the intense clip below. @breannarosemusic #bear #mama #run #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Creepy and...
IGN
Lighthouse
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
spoilertv.com
Resident Alien - I Believe in Aliens - Review
I felt a little let down by this season finale. (I would swear that someone at the network played a “mid-season finale” clip when the episode started.) It felt like they didn’t have enough story for the finale episode so they dropped in the Experiencer testimonials. It...
IGN
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
IGN
Mister Freeze
This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
The Bear: forget the food – this kitchen drama is the next great menswear show
This hectic closeup of kitchen life is more than just a culinary drama – it’s a hymn to the fashions of our time
IGN
Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing Guide
Track down hidden blessings and treasures in Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing, one of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events, and earn some decorations for your charity stall in the process. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about this part of the Of Ballads and Brews event and where to find every Fecund Hamper.
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for October 2022
Welcome to October, usherer of spring and Square-eye City for fans of top TV. There’s a bounty of blockbuster movies, attention seizing series and original content on offer, so you’re going to need a guide. That or the ability to clone yourself a few times over—there’s way too many watchables for one person to sift through.
IGN
Bruce Willis’ Rep Says Actor Did Not Sell His Image and Likeness to AI Firm
Bruce Willis ended his forty-year acting career in March after being diagnosed with aphasia and recently reports have surfaced that the Die Hard actor has made a new deal with an AI firm to use his digital double in movies. Deepcake, a company that creates AI-powered fakes of celebrities, was...
A YouTuber cemented his head in a microwave for views and firefighters were not impressed
We live in a viral economy where hot takes, funny videos and cute cat pictures reign supreme on the internet.Back in 2017, one YouTuber took things way too far though by sticking his head in a microwave and filling it with cement.Just... no.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterTwenty-two-year-old Jimmy Swingler was unable to breathe properly as a result, and his friend was forced to call the fire brigade fearing for his life.He and his friends run a YouTube channel called TGFbro.Swingler got the microwave, put his head in it and then filled it with Polyfilla, which quickly...
IGN
How Trombone Champ Evolved from an Inside Joke to a Viral Success
Combine the dramatic story of Dark Souls (if it had baboons in it), the gameplay of Guitar Hero (if Guitar Hero was drunk, and played with a single button), the card collecting of The Witcher 3 (if the cards were chiefly of dead composers), and you might get a game akin to Trombone Champ. What began as just a single, funny idea from husband-and-wife development team Holy Wow Studios has become 2022’s most hilarious game, created with a simple philosophy: 'If it’s funny, it goes in.'
FIFA・
Comments / 0