Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.

OLNEY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO