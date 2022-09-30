ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

NBC Washington

3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot

Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
CHANTILLY, VA
WTOP

Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway

A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland. It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill. As a result, three...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced

OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting

A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report

An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Harford Road Bridge to reopen to traffic after 4-year construction project

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The long-closed Harford Road Bridge in Northeast Baltimore will reopen Saturday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) said. The construction project has redesigned the traffic flow. Formerly a four-lane thoroughfare, the new bridge now has one lane of vehicle traffic for each direction. The bridge will have dedicated lanes for bikes and buses.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
OLNEY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 3, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Oct. 3 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. Here’s the 10 day weather forecast as we start the work week. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Herndon man charged in homicide after crash in victim’s vehicle

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg, Virginia, man on Friday. 19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate of Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended Friday after being involved in a crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County, according to a police report. He was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.
LEESBURG, VA

