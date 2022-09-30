Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
WTOP
Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway
A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland. It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill. As a result, three...
Utility truck hit by CSX train in Rockville
A utility truck was struck at the IAO Nebel St Crossing by a CSX train in Montgomery County. No injuries were reported from the train or the vehicle.
Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced
OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting
A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police
Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. The...
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
Police conducting death investigation at Arlington County park
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police Department were conducting a death investigation at Lacey Woods Park early Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the park located in the 1200 N. George Mason Drive to investigate a death. Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not...
Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report
An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Harford Road Bridge to reopen to traffic after 4-year construction project
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The long-closed Harford Road Bridge in Northeast Baltimore will reopen Saturday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) said. The construction project has redesigned the traffic flow. Formerly a four-lane thoroughfare, the new bridge now has one lane of vehicle traffic for each direction. The bridge will have dedicated lanes for bikes and buses.
mocoshow.com
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 3, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Oct. 3 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. Here’s the 10 day weather forecast as we start the work week. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
WTOP
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
WTOP
Herndon man charged in homicide after crash in victim’s vehicle
A man has been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg, Virginia, man on Friday. 19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate of Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended Friday after being involved in a crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County, according to a police report. He was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.
Comments / 0