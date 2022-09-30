ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

New pickleball courts coming to East Liverpool

By Kyle Alexander
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool is about to make new pickleball courts, thanks to donations from the community.

The courts will be right next to the Hot Dog Shoppe downtown. The former Hot Dog Shoppe owner actually donated the land for the project.

Mayor Greg Bricker said he has seen a growing interest in the sport throughout town.

“I went to the local YMCA a couple weeks ago, and there were probably 30 people out at the Y playing pickleball, so there’s definitely a need for that in the community. It’s the fastest-growing sport in the word and excited to get the kids involved,” said Mayor Greg Bricker.

Construction on the courts will start soon. It could be finished by the end of October.

