Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 2, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines State retirees sue to stop Medicare Advantage plan Rehoboth’s offshore wind primer aired all sides of issue Federal judge partially halts Delaware ‘ghost gun’ ban Culture Mount Pleasant wins contest to perform ‘Frozen: The Musical’ Grand Gala returns with ‘Hamilton’ star on stage Diocese ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware ghost gun bill on hold
A Delaware law banning anyone but gun dealers from owning or selling firearms made with a computer generated 3-D printer – also known as ghost guns – has been put on hold. U.S. District Court of Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika ruled Sept. 23 that citizens’ Second Amendment rights are violated by a Delaware law that criminalizes the possession, manufacture and distribution of unserialized firearms and unfinished firearm components.
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in October
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
delawarepublic.org
ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State
A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
Cape Gazette
Delaware resume expert earns national certification
Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Winners crowned at Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic
Old Inlet Bait and Tackle hosted the 25th annual Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic Sept. 24-25. The weather and the fishing gods smiled upon them, and both combined for an excellent result. There were 252 participants in the Open Division, with Brian Hill coming out on top with 293 points....
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware
Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WGMD Radio
Groundbreaking for New Food Bank of Delaware Facility in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new 67,000-square-foot facility in Milford. The facility will replace the current 16,000-square-foot Milford branch on Mattlind Way. Construction of the new facility is anticipated to cost approximately $34-million and take 14 months. The organization also announced this morning that it has to raise $10-million more to fund the construction project. To date, $24-million has been secured through a combination of sources including government entities, foundations, corporations and individuals.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
delawarepublic.org
Remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring rain, wind, and coastal flooding to Delaware
The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be felt in Delaware this weekend. The National Weather Service is calling this a multi-faceted event with rain, wind, and coastal flooding hitting the First State this weekend into early next week. The most significant rainfall threat will be Friday night into Saturday –...
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
State retirees sue to stop Medicare Advantage plan
A group of Delaware state government retirees and pensioners has filed suit against two government officials tasked with implementing a change in their health insurance coverage. RISE Delaware, an organization formed after state officials announced a plan to transition retirees to a Medicare Advantage program, filed the lawsuit in the Delaware Superior Court. RISE hopes to stop the transition to ... Read More
WMDT.com
Federal funds helping to reduce overdose deaths in the First State
DELAWARE–The First State is continuing to address the impacts of the opioid epidemic. They are launching the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund to reduce overdose deaths. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths continued to rise disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities. So, with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, they plan to support organizations working in those communities to connect Delawareans with services that address the social factors that both put people at higher risk and make it more difficult to access substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Ex- state trooper pleads guilty to charge related to theft from reshipping company
Former Delaware State trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court Thursday after an FBI investigation linked him to items stolen from an international reshipping company. Merrell pleaded guilty to Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law and faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison...
