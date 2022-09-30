Read full article on original website
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Best Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable characters, and legions of fans.
How to Unlock Relics
Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
Magic Landfill
Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
11 Tips for Surviving Grounded
If you somehow manage to get yourself Honey-I-Shrunk-the-Kids-ed, odds are you’re going to need every advantage you can get if you want to keep your head when even ants are the size of angry wolves. Luckily for you, we’ve spent an ungodly amount of time running around Grounded’s insect-filled sandbox with the 1.0 release of Obsidian’s larger-than-life survival game. Here are 11 tips for surviving the backyard in Grounded.
Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany: Cyno: Path of the Lone Wolf Trailer
Learn more about Cyno in this Genshin Impact trailer, including the character's abilities like his exploration talent, elemental skills, and combat abilities. Whether it's the blazing sands, deep caves, wicked torrents, or steep cliffs...The General Mahamatra's footprints are everywhere. Because when it comes to doing his job, Cyno's persistence is as terrifying as his sense of humor.
Peaceful Meadow
The Peaceful Meadow is the second area that'll you'll visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Peaceful Meadow, including the critters and characters you'll find when roaming the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more.
Chapter 2 - Omen
Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
Dazzle Beach
This Disney Dreamlight Valley location guide will detail everything you need to know about Dazzle Beach, including the critters and characters you'll find when exploring the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more. Dazzle Beach Overview. Looking for...
Tech Amulets a new Middle East studio aims to redefine simulation games
The gaming industry in the middle east is growing bigger and bigger by the day and more talents seem to be rising to the spotlight, aiming to do the right next step for the industry growth in the region. And today we have a new studio that announced its establishment...
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
Hori Split Pad Compact Review
Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
How Trombone Champ Evolved from an Inside Joke to a Viral Success
Combine the dramatic story of Dark Souls (if it had baboons in it), the gameplay of Guitar Hero (if Guitar Hero was drunk, and played with a single button), the card collecting of The Witcher 3 (if the cards were chiefly of dead composers), and you might get a game akin to Trombone Champ. What began as just a single, funny idea from husband-and-wife development team Holy Wow Studios has become 2022’s most hilarious game, created with a simple philosophy: 'If it’s funny, it goes in.'
FIFA・
Mister Freeze
This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
