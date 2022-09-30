ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Peter Zisopoulos, man charged with killing FDNY Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, was once transported by her unit

By Joe Marino, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbHBp_0iGoxJIl00

The madman accused of fatally stabbing an FDNY lieutenant in Queens had previously been transported to the hospital by her EMS unit after he made anti-Asian threats online, law enforcement sources said Friday.

Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was not working for the EMS unit, Station 49, in Astoria at the time of the 2018 emergency call, but it’s still unclear if she may have crossed paths with Peter Zisopoulos before he allegedly attacked her Thursday afternoon and stabbed her 19 times with a steak knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARIwo_0iGoxJIl00
Peter Zisopoulos was charged with murder for allegedly killing FDNY Lt. Alison Russo-Elling.

The 34-year-old suspect, who was charged with second-degree murder and weapons possession raps Friday in connection with the horrific slaying, had been transported by the unit to Elmhurst Hospital in April 2018 for being emotionally disturbed, law enforcement sources said.

He had allegedly made anti-Asian threats over Facebook and was listed as diagnosed with schizophrenia, the sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gur3y_0iGoxJIl00
FDNY Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was stabbed 19 times on Thursday afternoon.
FDNY/Twitter

Russo-Elling didn’t arrive at EMS Unit, Station 49, which handled Zisopoulos’ emergency transport, until April 2021, the FDNY said.

Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Russo-Elling was on her lunch break when Zisopoulos suddenly ran toward her, threw her on the ground and stabbed her repeatedly in what FDNY Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh called a “barbaric and completely unprovoked attack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnUh8_0iGoxJIl00
Peter Zisopoulos enters a police car.
Matthew McDermott for NY Post

Amid the violence, a man driving by on a scooter witnessed the stabbing and confronted Zisopoulos in an attempt to stop the attack, law enforcement sources said.

“F–k you! F–k you!” the crazed assailant screamed as he started to chase down the witness with his bloodied knife, according to the sources.

The witness got back on his scooter and fled.

Russo-Elling had been with the FDNY for 24 years and spent her entire career working in Queens. At the time of her death, she had been about six months away from retirement.

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Astoria, NY
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcdermott
PIX11

Alleged killer of veteran FDNY Lt. has history of mental illness: Sources

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing veteran FDNY Lt. Alison Russo remained at Bellevue Hospital Saturday awaiting his arraignment. Sources tell PIX 11 that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos may not be physically present for the criminal proceeding. Instead, the accused attacker could be charged via video conference with the judge. Friends said […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russo#Fdny#Murder#Violent Crime#Anti Asian#Elmhurst Hospital#Fdny Twitter Russo Elling#Ems Unit
NBC New York

Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant

A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time. According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said. Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The NYPD launched an investigation. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
PATERSON, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy