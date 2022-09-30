Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
Fast rising Marlins prospect Jose Salas hopes to take advantage of time at Arizona Fall League
It didn’t take long for infielder Jose Salas to find himself among the Miami Marlins’ top prospects.
ESPN
College football Week 5 highlights: Top plays, games and takeaways
For close to 15 minutes Saturday afternoon, it seemed like Alabama was doomed. Bryce Young was hurt. Arkansas had all but erased a huge Crimson Tide lead. The college football world held its collective breath. For more than three quarters of action Saturday night, it seemed as if the kings...
NBC Sports
SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend’s SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday. The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF’s on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday. Ian made...
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22
Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL makes decision on Aaron Judge cut-ins that pissed everyone off
Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase is making its way to football. As the New York Yankees’ outfielder looks to set the American League record for home runs in a season, fans were waiting to see if the NFL would follow college football’s lead and broadcast Judge as he looks to go yard.
NFL・
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Wil Lutz' roller coaster moment latest example of ball not bouncing Saints' way
LONDON — Wil Lutz kicked it from midfield, right smack dab in the middle of the NFL logo, which would have been a bit of poetic justice on this day. But sometimes, as the New Orleans Saints are learning the hard way this season, the ball just doesn’t always bounce your way.
Penn State continues to rise in AP college football rankings after win over Northwestern
The undefeated Nittany Lions have a big test after the bye week.
NOLA.com
The Saints' game against the Vikings in London will feel like home in one distinct way on Sunday
LONDON -- The New Orleans Saints are thousands of miles away from New Orleans, but their home game against the Minnesota Vikings will feel like home in at least one small way on Sunday. Mark Romig will serve as the public address announcer for the 8:30 a.m. game at Tottenham...
RELATED PEOPLE
Heat sign guard Tyler Herro to $130M contract extension
The Miami Heat signed guard Tyler Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension, keeping the reigning Sixth Man of the Year under contract through the 2026-27 campaign.
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston is ruled out vs. the Vikings, and the Saints have made some other roster moves
The New Orleans Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after the team announced Saturday that starter Jameis Winston has been ruled out for the game. This will be Dalton's first regular season action for the Saints after the team picked him up as...
Arizona State football coach speculation surrounds Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers coach
Could the next coach of the Arizona State football team be coaching against Arizona's NFL team on Sunday?. Speculation has surrounded Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule and the ASU football program since Herm Edwards was fired as the coach of the Sun Devils. Rhule turned around Temple and Baylor's football...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Indiana-Nebraska
Indiana will take its juggernaut passing offense on a trip to the plains to face one-win Nebraska on Saturday evening, kicking off Big Ten play for the Cornhuskers. The Hoosiers are 3-1 coming off their first loss to Cincinnati, 45-24 last weekend. Despite passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Conner Bazelak threw two interceptions, and Indiana's defense couldn't stop the Bearcats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football Fans Up in Arms After ESPN Cuts to Aaron Judge At-Bat… Again
Another week, another game where Aaron Judge was put into the middle of a college football game and fans still hate it. Imagine that! When fans tune into one game they don’t really feel like watching the game that they aren’t worried about enough to watch. Tulane and Houston were interrupted this Friday night.
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4 This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.
2022 college football coaching carousel update
Last year’s coaching carousel was one of the craziest in a while. This year’s doesn’t seem likely to be as crazy, but considering three coaches were fired in September, who knows?. To help you keep up with all the latest developments on the coaching carousel, we’ll be...
NFL・
Comments / 0