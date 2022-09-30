ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Kill Em With Kindness!': Selena Gomez Fires Back At Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview As Decade Long Feud Continues

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSTyK_0iGoxC7g00
mega

Taking her song lyrics to a whole new level! Selena Gomez finally clapped back at Hailey Bieber 's recent "Call Her Daddy" interview — except she had nothing but kind words to say.

The "Kill Em With Kindness" singer went live on TikTok on Thursday, September 29, to preach the timeless saying " words matter ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1nc7_0iGoxC7g00
mega

“It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want,” announced Selena, seemingly in reference to both her past albums and upcoming documentary My Mind & Me , premiering on Friday, November 4.

HAILEY BIEBER ADMITS HUBBY JUSTIN WAS SORT OF A 'F**K BOY' BEFORE THEY GOT TOGETHER

“It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the 30-year-old continued, noting that she and Hailey have received years of hate stemming from their infamous love triangle with Justin Bieber .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zO5X0_0iGoxC7g00
mega

“If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough,” addressed the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, adding, “but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter.”

Before ending her live video, Selena wished viewers a “wonderful rest of your day.”

The Only Murderers in the Building actress' wishes of kindness comes shortly after Hailey spoke out for the very first time to address rumors of cheating, tension and drama surrounding the potential crossover of her now-husband's relationship with the Rare Beauty founder .

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” stated Hailey after mentioning conversations she has had with Gomez over the years, confirming there is “ no drama personally” between the two superstars.

HAILEY BIEBER SPILLS THOUGHTS ON THREESOMES, DISCUSSES HER & HUSBAND JUSTIN'S STEAMY BEDROOM BEHAVIOR

“She doesn’t owe me anything,” the brunette babe added. “Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect . I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her,” Hailey continued — except neither her nor the podcast's host, Alexandra Cooper , actually said Selena's name out loud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDdsB_0iGoxC7g00
mega

Hailey made sure to shut down rumors that she ruined Justin and Selena's relationship during the unclear time period of the "Peaches" singer's love life, which was some time between 2016 and 2018.

“I would never want to get into a relationship and get engaged and be married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really, like, closed for you,’” revealed the media personality , while confirming, “I know for a fact that we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”

