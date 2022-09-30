ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A piglet left behind by its herd finds a new family with some cattle

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
BERLIN — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.

Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.

Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can't bring himself to chase the animal away, dpa reported Thursday.

The local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda — and in winter Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows.

"To leave it alone now would be unfair," he told dpa.

Lee Morgan
2d ago

I had a potbelly pig for 21 years. Harley ran with my dogs. He knew he was smarter then they were. Dogs look to humans as their Masters. Pigs look at humans as their equals. He was clean and lovable. Got along well with my Husky and Black Chow

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond.

