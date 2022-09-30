Jason Patrician is passionate about the ancient art of bookbinding. Transforming a book that has been brought to him in pieces and making it into a usable book gives him deep satisfaction. If the person bringing him a book for repair appreciates the skill and craft of the process, all the better. “When you have customers who are really involved with the book it means so much to them to see it restored—that’s what drives me,” he says.

