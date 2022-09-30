D.A. event encourages Staten Islanders to walk a mile in shoes of domestic-violence victims

Read full article on original website
Streets renamed to honor NYPD officers killed in 2003 undercover operation in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 20 years after two Staten Island detectives paid the ultimate sacrifice for the borough they swore to protect, the intersection where they were found fatally wounded now bears their legacy. As of Saturday, under the street sign for St. Paul Avenue in Tompkinsville, a...
Staten Island renames street to honor 2 hero police detectives killed nearly 2 decades ago
The corner of Saint Paul Avenue and Hannah Street on Staten Island was renamed to honor officers James Nemorin and Rodney Andrews on Saturday.
NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
15-year-old stabbed, robbed after dispute on Staten Island bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy showed up by private means to a Staten Island hospital Saturday evening with a stab wound to his lower abdomen, according to officials. The teen was wounded following a dispute aboard an MTA bus. Police are searching for a male suspect, described...
Wake, funeral services to be held on Long Island for FDNY paramedic fatally stabbed
Loved ones will pay their respects to FDNY paramedic Lt. Allison Russo-Elling this week on Long Island.
Never again: Hearing revealed 11 choking deaths at Willowbrook in 1 year
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
Don’t think scams work? These 3 hoaxes cost Staten Islanders $250K in recent weeks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is warning the public of three alarming scams that have affected Staten Island residents in recent months. In each case, the victims all lost funds from their personal bank accounts with total losses at about a quarter of a million dollars. Text, email,...
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
Robbery at smoke shop; dramatic sentencing of rape-murder convict: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. MAN’S ESCAPE BID FOILED AFTER HE HITS COP CAR, MULTIPLE OTHER VEHICLES AND NEARLY RUNS OVER OFFICER. A wayward driver who four months ago, ran...
NYPD: Canarsie man identified as victim of Atlantic Avenue subway station fatal stabbing
Police announced Sunday they identified the man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station.
Woman hit by apparent stray bullet in Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men […]
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
qchron.com
Attempted murder for brutal HB beating that left woman without vision
The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted. “We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz...
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
