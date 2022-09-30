Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
utv44.com
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects involved in murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park. Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When […]
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in shooting that paralyzed store owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $100,000 for Jalunnie Ramuel Bradley during a hearing Friday morning in connection with a shooting on Houston Street. Bradley, 19, is a suspect in a shooting on Sept. 15 that paralyzed a convenience store owner. Grover Stewart, owner of Mother’s Finest, remains in the hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.
Mobile man arrested for shooting and killing his dog
A Mobile man is facing a cruelty to animals charge after he allegedly shot his dog during an incident Thursday. William D. Sanders, 31, was arrested around 12:01 a.m. and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on charges of cruelty to animals, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. Mobile police responded to...
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
WEAR
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
WEAR
Deputies: Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Escambia County Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. 47-year-old James Al Cook is charged with battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the sheriff's office, Cook...
Mobile Fire and Rescue investigating fire at vacant church
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, The City of Grace crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of the building. Millhouse said six engines, three ladder […]
Mobile Police Department announces WeTip crime tip hotline
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced a new anonymous crime tip line, WeTip, for citizens to report crimes, gun violence and “other suspicious incidents fast and easy,” according to a release from the MPD. “Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man in jail accused of shooting and killing his dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in metro jail accused of shooting and killing his dog and fighting officers when they arrived. Thirty-one-year-old William Sanders is facing a number of charges including dog cruelty and resisting arrest. Neighbors told FOX10 they heard at least eight shots before finding...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught in the Act: Mobile police say suspect kicks in door, takes motorcycle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are on the lookout after video catches a man stealing a bike from a local business on Schillinger Road South. The man is seen crawling and hunched down next to the store and then he kicks the door in. Police said he then goes inside and takes a motorcycle.
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner provides update two weeks after armed robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Mother’s Finest store owner who was shot in the back during a robbery. Grover Stewart remains at University Hospital two weeks after the shocking crime. Two teenagers stand accused. There is new information on one of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
WTVM
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
