ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks Preseason Profile: RJ Barrett Laden With Potential & Bigger Expectations

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfRuN_0iGov7IE00

The New York Knicks could've dealt Barrett off for assets but opted to extend him instead. Now, it's time to reward that faith.

Does "face of the franchise" mean anything when it comes to the New York Knicks , a team coasting on its romanticized market and struggling to make any sort of postseason noise?

At this point in time, the honor is mostly moot. But the rewards for whomsoever flips the script on the Knicks' cursed new century endeavors shall be great.

In terms of players who have actually suited up in a regular-season game for the Knicks, RJ Barrett is by far the player with the fairest and loudest amount of hype around him. Originally seen by some as a mere consolation prize after the draft lottery's ping-pong balls failed to bounce the Knicks' way in 2019, Barrett has maintained a consistent prescience with the team, serving as one of its most consistent and reliable silver linings in what's been a roller-coaster to open his career.

As the 2022-23 season, one that could wind up defining the latest chapter of a seemingly perpetual rebuild, looms, it's worth looking back at what Barrett has meant ... and could mean ... to the meandering Knicks ...

2021-22 Season Review

Barrett was by far responsible for the Knicks' signature moment of the 2021-22 season, capping a 25-point comeback with a contested, buzzer-beating triple to secure a January win over Boston. Though that triumph was lost in the Knicks' subsequent sputtering and the Celtics' run to the NBA Finals, youthful record-breaking defined Barrett's third Manhattan campaign.

By season's end, Barrett had become just the seventh player in NBA history to earn at least 3,400 points, 1,100 rebounds, and 550 assists before his 22nd birthday, a brotherhood that also includes former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and modern elites like Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. In more traditional tallies, Barrett became the youngest player in Knicks history to post a 20-point average.

Displaying an ideal trait for a New York leader, Barrett committed himself to only improvement, expressing a particular desire to do so on the defensive end.

"Right now, defensively, I feel like I’m OK. I feel like I’m solid," Barrett told Newsday at the onset of last season. "There’s definitely room for improvement. But I feel like I’m solid, especially just on-ball, one-on-one defense. I’m very confident in that right there. So, just try to figure the other little things out.”

2022-23 Season Preview

A good portion of the Knicks' fanbase didn't want to admit it, but Barrett was perfect ammunition for a trade like Donovan Mitchell's: he could've broken away from the high-profile pressure of New York and stands as the perfect player for a rebuilding team to lay a foundation upon. He's still young, has proven effectively talented in a professional setting, and has displayed leadership qualities in situations that are far from ideal.

But once the Knicks stepped away from Danny Ainge's negotiating table ... one that was more a hostage situation than true bartering ... they made a headline-grabbing move of their own by bestowing Barrett a contract extension poised to reach as high as $120 million.

It's great to see the Knicks, infamous for expensive free agent flops, make a dedication to a homegrown talent ... it had literally been over two decades since they had done so. But now it's time for Barrett to take on an integral role in the team's fortunes. Jalen Brunson's arrival shouldn't preclude him from taking on a larger leadership role, especially after dealing with the gargantuan challenges of New York basketball head-on.

This is a particularly unique and difficult challenge, however: perhaps no one in the Knicks' organization will admit it, but Barrett was more or less their way of dealing with the fact that they weren't getting Mitchell, a match made in hardwood heaven that would've supplied the Knicks their first bona fide superstar since Anthony's final Manhattan hours. Entrenched in blue and orange for the road ahead, Barrett expressed a dedication through gradual improvement, perhaps perfectly fitting in with the Knicks' team-wide fortunes and forecasts this season.

“People think you should make this huge leap out of nowhere, and it’s like if you just add one or two things to your game and just get better every year steadily, you’re going to get to where you want to go, whether it comes right away or comes later,” Barrett said as the Knicks reported to Tarrytown for training camp . “So that’s what I’m focused on.”

Knicks Preseason Profiles

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Knicks Preseason Profile#The New York Knicks#Celtics
AOL Corp

Report: Celtics' investigation found Ime Udoka used crude language with subordinate before starting relationship

A little more detail has been revealed in why the Boston Celtics opted to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for an entire season over an alleged workplace relationship. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate Udoka found the coach used crude language while speaking with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the same woman.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
361
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy