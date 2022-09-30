ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision

If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
CLEVELAND, OH
Myles Garrett ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Falcons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a news release. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain as well as minor lacerations, bumps and bruises after he involved in a one-car accident on Monday afternoon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/3/22)

It is Monday, October 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns dropped another heartbreaker to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 by the score of 23-20. Lots of Browns fans can probably identify with Mikey P. He said:. “Doctors always telling us to not eat a lot of fried foods or...
CLEVELAND, OH

