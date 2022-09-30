Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision
If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans.
Falcons BREAKING: Browns DE Myles Garrett OUT After Car Crash
The Atlanta Falcons host the Cleveland Browns this weekend, but Myles Garrett's car crash earlier in the week could change things Sunday.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bengals and Raiders climb, Commanders nosedive into Week 5
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Myles Garrett’s status for Sunday becomes official
Cleveland Browns' defensive end has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
Myles Garrett ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Falcons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a news release. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain as well as minor lacerations, bumps and bruises after he involved in a one-car accident on Monday afternoon.
WATCH: Denzel Ward gets first interception on season, picks off Marcus Mariota
Denzel Ward gives the Cleveland Browns the football in plus territory after making a huge play for the defense. Picking off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in the third quarter, Ward racks up his first pick of the 2022 season. Coming off of a massive payday this summer, the play...
The Browns’ best and worst decades
Loyal fans of the Cleveland Browns know all too well the highs and lows of following their favorite team.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett says he's 'grateful' after car accident and wants to play Sunday if medically cleared
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett said that he's "definitely grateful" to be alive after his single-car crash Monday and that he's "recovering pretty quickly" from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he suffered in the accident. "Definitely grateful to be here," the star Cleveland Browns pass-rusher said Friday. "With...
Browns at Falcons: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 4 game
ATLANTA -- The Browns are looking for a road win against the Falcons on Sunday, but will have to do so without one of their defensive stars, Myles Garrett. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EDT. Garrett was ruled out in advance on Saturday afternoon. On Monday several hours after practice...
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt own the fourth quarter for the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of the biggest questions about the Browns heading into the season was how they would use running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Coach Kevin Stefanski repeatedly says the running backs aren’t 1-2 for the Browns, but 1-A and 1-B. Those who questioned how this...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/3/22)
It is Monday, October 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns dropped another heartbreaker to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 by the score of 23-20. Lots of Browns fans can probably identify with Mikey P. He said:. “Doctors always telling us to not eat a lot of fried foods or...
