WSVN-TV
Before and after Ian: New aerial images show hurricane’s devastating impact
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – What were once beautiful coastal cities are now destroyed as a result of Hurricane Ian. Photos show how much of an impact and how strong Ian was when passing through Florida. They are images of what was and, sadly, what is left. New aerial...
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
Fort Myers mayor says ‘a certain percentage’ will never heed evacuation warnings
Kevin Anderson, the mayor of hard-hit Fort Myers, Fla., responded to growing criticisms of the timeliness of his county’s evacuation order by saying some residents will never heed the warnings. On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Anderson if Lee County’s evacuation order, which came one day...
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency
Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
FDOT Says 'Access to Pine Island will be Restored by Saturday, October 8'
Governor Ron DeSantis recently directed the Florida Department of Transportation to assist Lee County in expediting emergency repairs .
DeSantis: Food, water being distributed in southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on recovery from Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1 from Fort Myers. "There's going to be a lot of work to be [done] to salvage people's homes," DeSantis said as he began speaking to the southwest Florida communities, but the main points included rebuilding and recovery.
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Bay News 9
Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs
BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
Hurricane Ian scatters boats around Bonita Beach Bay Water Boat Club
Boats at the Bay Water Boat Club in Bonita Beach were scattered across the area by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms. Back in August of 2004, Hurricane Charley made landfall on Cayo Costa Island as a Category 4 with...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
DeSantis on Hurricane Ian: Storm will be ‘a big deal’ for a long time
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a storm recovery on Hurricane Ian from Fort Myers.
Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'
Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on "America's Newsroom" Friday that her community is "cut off" from Florida after Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway.
Click10.com
In Ian’s ‘ground zero,’ destruction, regrets abound as some wonder whether to rebuild
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Lee County’s sheriff called Fort Myers Beach the “ground zero of devastation” as he gave Local 10 News a tour of the island Friday, which was decimated after Hurricane Ian’s landfall Wednesday. The storm flattened buildings, homes and businesses, shattered...
WINKNEWS.com
Glades County offering fueling station for evacuees from SWFL
Glades County Emergency Management is warning residents their area might have heavy traffic as evacuees from Florida’s west coast travel across the state. Glades County will be hosting a fuel site for evacuees. Drivers licenses will be checked to make sure the fueling station is being used by those fleeing Lee, Sarasota, Collier and Charlotte counties.
Coast Guard begins Pine Island evacuations
Residents are being asked to make their way to the Pine Island Fire Department on Bokeelia Road, where they will be taken to the Yucatan Waterfront.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
fox35orlando.com
Video shows 'shark' swimming in flooded Florida neighborhood after Hurricane Ian, but is it real?
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A video of what many suspected to be a small shark swimming in a flooded neighborhood of Fort Myers went viral on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian began hammering southwest Florida, causing major flooding and devastation. Many who viewed the video thought it might be a hoax,...
