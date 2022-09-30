ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs

BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Glades County offering fueling station for evacuees from SWFL

Glades County Emergency Management is warning residents their area might have heavy traffic as evacuees from Florida’s west coast travel across the state. Glades County will be hosting a fuel site for evacuees. Drivers licenses will be checked to make sure the fueling station is being used by those fleeing Lee, Sarasota, Collier and Charlotte counties.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL

