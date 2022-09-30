ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 17

Sonya Wilson
2d ago

without any child protective services involved in investigating first they just released him back into her custody what the hell let's hope this little boy doesn't end up dead in a body of water somewhere in the near future. why do people just assume that it's okay just to give the kid back to her without no type of investigation first. wow

Reply(3)
12
Jamie Duez Erfman
2d ago

lmfao, released into her custody....lmfao well i hope there are no pools around this lady's place. yet another "slip through the crack" while they're holding some kid hostage from good parents....

Reply
3
Shanna Pugh-Champnoise
2d ago

He definitely shouldn't be returned. That being said kids with autism are little escape artists and are fascinated with everything. They dont know danger and there are very few resources for help. My best friend has a son with autism and it took until he was 23 to get him into any kind of assisted living and even those arent very good unless you are wealthy. We need more programs for assistance!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Driver splits car and pole in half

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man murders mother, burns her body

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire, according to court records. Travis J Lewton, 31, attacked his mother, Nancy Lewton, 71, when she came home by choking her, court documents allege. After she stopped breathing, Lewton admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Structure fire on April Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Structure fire on Marne Avenue, TFRD reports vacancy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Marne Avenue early this morning around 4 a.m. TFRD confirmed that the house was vacant and neighbors said the owners moved out a couple of weeks ago. The cause of the fire is...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football

SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Toledo Police#Westbrook
sent-trib.com

Grand jury hands down 28 indictments

A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on the 2100 block of Front Street,. According to the Battalion Chief, someone came into Station 13 telling them about the fire down the street.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Suspect apprehended in Findlay

Following an overnight search for a man who crashed a stolen car in Carey and fled the scene, Bryce Martinson of Massillon has been apprehended in Findlay. He is currently being held at Hancock County Jail. Carey Police Department received a report involving a stolen vehicle at Casey’s General Store,...
CAREY, OH
13abc.com

USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line

TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy