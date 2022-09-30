Read full article on original website
thedcpost.com
Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position to stalk ex's
A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
wmar2news
October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
foxbaltimore.com
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
Nottingham MD
Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Detectives are seeking help in locating suspects in regards to an ATM theft
On September 30, at 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the carryout located on the 1600 block of north Milton Avenue and removed the ATM.
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
foxbaltimore.com
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
foxbaltimore.com
Man faces 175 years in prison, abused two girls for years
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is facing over 100 years in prison for abusing two girls aged 9 and 6, according to the State's Attorney's Office. On November 2, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to the 6000 block of Amberwood Drive for a report of sexual child abuse. Once on scene, officers met with Child Protective Services and two girls, born in November of 2004 and June of 2006, a news release detailed.
Judge may hold Mosby's defense team in contempt of court
The lead defense lawyer for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby could be held in contempt of court.
Bay Net
Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
35-year-old man shot in the hand, officers could not find crime scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand early this morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police said at approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where a victim suffering a graze wound to the hand walked in looking for treatment.
WTOP
Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries
Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman says rollout of Mosby's prosecution policy helped feed chaos in Fells Point
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News is learning the bullets fired in Fells Point earlier this week may not have been intended for at least one of the victims. Right now, police are searching for the suspect or suspects who they say shot a man and a woman on South Broadway street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan
WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland mall
Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the person whose gun went off Saturday inside Arundel Mills Mall.
