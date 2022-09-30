ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

thedcpost.com

Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man faces 175 years in prison, abused two girls for years

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is facing over 100 years in prison for abusing two girls aged 9 and 6, according to the State's Attorney's Office. On November 2, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to the 6000 block of Amberwood Drive for a report of sexual child abuse. Once on scene, officers met with Child Protective Services and two girls, born in November of 2004 and June of 2006, a news release detailed.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries

Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan

WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
BALTIMORE, MD

