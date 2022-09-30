ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!

MILWAUKEE - The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days

KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Cedarburg, WI
Society
City
Cedarburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Cedarburg, WI
Government
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12

MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Oktoberfest
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan woman found

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Outpost fair trade mural in Bay View

MILWAUKEE - It's easy to skip over fair trade marks on food products at the grocery store. Artist Nova Czarnecki is painting a fair trade mural outside Outpost Natural Foods in Bay View to change that. When you buy products from the store, you don't think about who produced them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Frozen 1987 Webb burgers from Brewers 12-game win streak raffled off

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee area man raffled off two burgers that he's had since Ronald Reagan was president back in the 1980s. Rod Waters is a sub shop owner in Greenfield and an avid Brewers fan. He is such a fan that he saved two George Webb hamburgers from the Brewers' 12-game winning streak in April 1987. Waters kept those two burgers and an article about the streak and burger giveaway in a baggie that was notarized and stamped.
GREENFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette police: Shots fired near 20th and Michigan

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4 responded to a shots fired incident near 20th and Michigan. A witness told police that shots were exchanged between occupants of a sedan and an SUV at the intersection around 3:20 p.m. Police said Both vehicles fled south on 20th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Matrix Packaging to move from Saukville to Grafton

GRAFTON — Matrix Packaging Machinery will be coming to Grafton in the spring, as the company is moving from Saukville to allow for company expansion and growth. The village Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit last week for the company to set up operations in the former Calibre building at 2395 Dakota Drive.
GRAFTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha parade attack timeline

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks is a name many people never heard before November 2021. On trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, FOX6 News takes a look back at the events that led to the homicide trial. On Nov. 21, 2021 at 4 p.m., the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Top pop culture costumes for Halloween 2022

MILWAUKEE - Not sure what your costume will be for Halloween this year? Whether you're going dressing up with your family, a group or going solo, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz has you covered with these top pop culture costumes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy