GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee area man raffled off two burgers that he's had since Ronald Reagan was president back in the 1980s. Rod Waters is a sub shop owner in Greenfield and an avid Brewers fan. He is such a fan that he saved two George Webb hamburgers from the Brewers' 12-game winning streak in April 1987. Waters kept those two burgers and an article about the streak and burger giveaway in a baggie that was notarized and stamped.

GREENFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO