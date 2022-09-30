Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!
MILWAUKEE - The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fall family fun at Basse's Taste of Country
COLGATE, Wis. - Looking for a Fall Fest that’s full of pumpkins, a corn maze and apple picking? Basse’s Taste of Country has it all and much more!
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days
KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the three most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee
Three intersections in the city are considered the most dangerous by Milwaukee Police. A grassroots organization that has partnered with the state is now trying to change that.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12
MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Autumn Farm Days; Ozaukee County brings early 1800s to life
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - Saukville brought the sights, smells and sounds of fall to those who visited Autumn Farm Days fall festival on Oct. 1 and 2. For those who attended, it was a trip back in time with a glimpse of the early 1800s. "At one time, this was the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outpost fair trade mural in Bay View
MILWAUKEE - It's easy to skip over fair trade marks on food products at the grocery store. Artist Nova Czarnecki is painting a fair trade mural outside Outpost Natural Foods in Bay View to change that. When you buy products from the store, you don't think about who produced them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Frozen 1987 Webb burgers from Brewers 12-game win streak raffled off
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee area man raffled off two burgers that he's had since Ronald Reagan was president back in the 1980s. Rod Waters is a sub shop owner in Greenfield and an avid Brewers fan. He is such a fan that he saved two George Webb hamburgers from the Brewers' 12-game winning streak in April 1987. Waters kept those two burgers and an article about the streak and burger giveaway in a baggie that was notarized and stamped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette police: Shots fired near 20th and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4 responded to a shots fired incident near 20th and Michigan. A witness told police that shots were exchanged between occupants of a sedan and an SUV at the intersection around 3:20 p.m. Police said Both vehicles fled south on 20th Street.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Matrix Packaging to move from Saukville to Grafton
GRAFTON — Matrix Packaging Machinery will be coming to Grafton in the spring, as the company is moving from Saukville to allow for company expansion and growth. The village Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit last week for the company to set up operations in the former Calibre building at 2395 Dakota Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dropout Athletics: Classes for every fitness background, lifestyle
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're a fitness junkie, overworked parent or young professional, the team at Dropout Athletics has classes for every fitness background and lifestyle. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood checking out the new workout facility.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha parade attack timeline
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks is a name many people never heard before November 2021. On trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, FOX6 News takes a look back at the events that led to the homicide trial. On Nov. 21, 2021 at 4 p.m., the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Top pop culture costumes for Halloween 2022
MILWAUKEE - Not sure what your costume will be for Halloween this year? Whether you're going dressing up with your family, a group or going solo, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz has you covered with these top pop culture costumes.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
These streets in Milwaukee are the 'most reckless'
The I-Team put together a map showing where the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued reckless driving citations since 2017. Fond du Lac, 27th, and Capitol create a triangle of danger.
Comments / 0