Mobile, AL

Mobile Christian High School forced to forfeit 4 wins this season due to ineligible player

By Brett Greenberg, Simone Eli
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Christian High School Football will forfeit its four wins so far this season after a player was ruled ineligible.

The Class 3A, Region 1 No. 8-ranked Leopards move to 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in region play. Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell’s team was 4-2, 3-0 through the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

An email was sent out to all of the player’s parents from Athletic director Talley Haines giving them the news, the school confirmed Thursday to WKRG. WKRG reached out to Cottrell, but he did not answer our phone call.

The Leopards will travel to Hillcrest-Evergreen for a region matchup Friday, Sept. 30. Mobile Christian previously picked up wins against Pike Liberal Arts, W.S. Neal, Excel and Monroe County. All of these wins will be forfeited.

