Prepare for more water restrictions across California. That new warning as officials brace for a fourth year of drought. The past three years have been the driest ever, only amounting to about 46 inches of precipitation compared to the nearly 65 it should be. This could lead to agencies cutting back water allocation again. The state already asked everyone to reduce usage by 15-percent. In July, the result got up to almost 11-percent.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO