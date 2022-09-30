Read full article on original website
Jaywalking Legal in California Starting in January
California is making it legal to jaywalk. A new law begins in January where people no longer have to be in an intersection to cross the street, as long as it’s safe. They’ll only be ticketed if there’s an immediate danger of a crash. The lawmaker behind the bill says expensive tickets and unnecessary confrontations with police only impact certain communities. He hopes this will encourage some to walk for health and environmental reasons.
Expect Another Year of Drought and More Water Restrictions Across California
Prepare for more water restrictions across California. That new warning as officials brace for a fourth year of drought. The past three years have been the driest ever, only amounting to about 46 inches of precipitation compared to the nearly 65 it should be. This could lead to agencies cutting back water allocation again. The state already asked everyone to reduce usage by 15-percent. In July, the result got up to almost 11-percent.
As Gas Prices Increase, California Energy Commission Asks Questions of Refineries
California is demanding answers into soaring gas prices. The Energy Commission sent a letter to Chevron and four other companies to find out why drivers are paying the most in the nation. Right now, the average is only pennies away from the record high price set in June, rising three cents overnight. State officials are aware of refinery and maintenance issues, but say those factors don’t explain the jump.
First Inflation Checks From State Arrive Friday
The countdown is on for California’s inflation relief checks. The first batch will hit bank accounts on Friday. At least 23 million taxpayers in the state are expected to get money. The amount depends on income, filing status and household size. The range starts at $200 and goes up to one-thousand-50 bucks. The payments are technically tax refunds and meant to help address rising costs. They’ll be issued in waves through October 25th.
39-Year-Old Larkfield Man Missing Since Friday
Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a missing 39-year-old man from Larkfield. Timothy O’Connor, who is considered at-risk, hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say he hasn’t made contact with anyone since, and his cellphone might be turned off. O’Connor is white, six-feet, one-inch tall, weighs 130-pounds, and drives a red 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck Larkfield Man.
